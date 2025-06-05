Maxton Hall 2: Teaser Trailer and release date of the new season of the German Teen Drama (which pretends to be English)

The German teen drama (but set in England) Maxton Hall – the world among us is about to return to the first videos with the second season. Here are the first advances on plot, cast and release date, and basically the first teaser trailer of Maxton Hall 2, based on the second volume, Save You, of the bestsellers trilogy (after Save me and before Save Us) of the author Mona Kastten.

What Mixton Hall 2 is about

MAXTON HALL – The world among us – second season: those who fly above can also fall down … After a passionate night spent together with Oxford and now one step away from his greatest life goal, everything seems to go perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig -Matten). A stroke of fate in James’ family (Damian Hardung) changes everything, and James is the one who brings Ruby abruptly with his feet on the ground. She is destroyed. He never felt as strong feelings for anyone as for James, and nobody ever wounded it so deeply. He would like to return to when no one, at Maxton Hall, knew her; when he was not part of the elitist world of his classmates. But he can’t forget James especially because he is doing everything to regain it.

The cast of Maxton Hall 2

In addition to Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weißer also return in the second season in the role of Lydia, Veneral Felipe in Cyril, Fedja Van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner in the role of Ember, Justus Rieser as Alistair, Andrea Guo in the role of Lin, Frederic Balonier is Kieran and Eli Riccon in the role in the role in the role of Elaine.

Martin Schreier (Traumfabrik) also returns to the direction for the second season of Maxton Hall – the world among us. Among the producers of the new season also Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who is also interpreter and screenwriter of the series. Together with Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior also participate in the writing of the episodes. Valentin Debler is again a manufacturer for UFA Fiction. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

When Maxton Hall 2 comes out

Depending on the Maxton Hall series – the world among us will be available in the world exclusive on first videos from the day on Friday 7 November.

The Mixton Hall 2 teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpayu6ap3kw