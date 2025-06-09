Maxton Hall 3 will be there: the Anglo-German teen drama confirmed in advance of Prime Videos

Before even the release of the second season, the first videos officially confirmed the production of a third season of the success series Maxton Hall – the world among us, the teen drama taken from the novels of the German writer Mona Kastten and – although set in England – played by a cast of young German actors.

The confirmation of the first video therefore ensures that all three Romani of the Kastten trilogy will be transposed on the screen: after Save Me (1st season) and Save You (2nd season), it will be the turn of adapting the final book, Save Us.

What Maxton Hall 3 will talk about

The third season will carry on the story of Ruby and James and will be based on Save Us – the third volume of the bestsellers’ series of novels by the author Mona Kastten. Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten will return to interpret the two protagonists. As with previous seasons, UFA Fiction is responsible for production.

When Maxton Hall 3 will come out

Considering the production timing of the first two seasons, it can be assumed that Maxton Hall 3 comes out on first videos not before the end of 206 or early 2027.