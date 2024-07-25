Meloni aims to “govern” the Mediterranean, but Cyprus gets in the way

Challenge in the Mediterranean between Italy and Cyprus. After the confirmation of the “Ursula 2.0” majority, the Totocommissari has entered the heart of the matter. Rome aims to obtain one of the top roles alongside the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Despite the official vote against by the MEPs of Fratelli d’Italia expressed in Strasbourg on the second mandate for the German popular, Italy aims to support her with a high-profile appointment. The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni has set her sights on a brand new role: the Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

The courtship between the leader of Fratelli d’Italia and German politics has been going on for some time, with flirtations, backlash and jealousies, but the assignment of this commissioner could satisfy the aims of Meloni, who is interested above all in managing migrants more in line with her proclamations and in strengthening relations with the countries of North Africa, particularly on the issue of energy. However, the third wheel has entered the path traced by the Italian Prime Minister: Cyprus. The government of the small island, split between Greek and Turkish influence, would like to get its hands on this “governor” of the Mare Nostrum to increase its political weight in Europe.

Who is the Commissioner for the Mediterranean?

Announced by the German leader in her work program for the next five years, the new commissioner for the Mediterranean will be appointed “to focus on investments and partnerships, economic stability, job creation”. This will be combined with tasks related to “energy, security, migration and other areas of mutual interest”. In short, it will be a mega-governor of Southern Europe lapped by the sea, the most problematic in terms of border and arrival management, at the same time rich in resources and opportunities. In the perspective of President von der Leyen, the commissioner for the Mediterranean “will work closely with the High Representative for Foreign Policy”, the Estonian Kaja Kallas. Many of the tasks indicated seem to recall the ambitious Mattei Plan, with which the Italian government aims to strengthen extra-EU partnerships (see Algeria, Tunisia and Libya) and the economic stability of the region.

“The new von der Leyen Commission will be right-wing rather than green”

The role outlined is part of the “new” strategy of the European Union for the externalization of borders and energy independence that looks increasingly to the South and less to Russia, but will have to deal with the doubts linked to a new role, which intersects with other more consolidated ones. Nonetheless, Meloni seems attracted and could win more easily than the traditional commissioners. The 13 seats won by the MEPs of the Reformists and Conservatives (her political family in Brussels) in the committees of the European Parliament give hope, but the game on the commissioners is completely different, and the choice is only in the hands of von der Leyen.

Why Cyprus is eyeing a Mediterranean Commissioner

The role is being contested by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus, despite being a small island, plays a key role in the region, being able to offer a point of reference for maritime transport and a position as a link between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. In the shadow of this candidacy we find Greece, which however has not officially come forward for this new portfolio. Given its deep-rooted relations with Cyprus, Athens could prefer to support Christodoulides and leave him this appointment with an uncertain perimeter. Powers, responsibilities and level of commitment are still to be clarified, as also noted by the Greek Prime Minister in an interview with Politico, but a commissioner is still a top job that is tempting. Negotiations in Brussels are taking place behind closed doors and von der Leyen is evaluating through interviews, as well as CVs, the people she wants at her side for this second mandate. After 20 years of membership in the European bloc, Cyprus wants to start playing among the big 27 and this new commissioner could be a perfect fit for it. As long as Meloni doesn’t put a spoke in his wheels.