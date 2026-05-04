Meloni lashes Europe: "Know how to anticipate crises, not just react"

Giorgia Meloni lashes Europe. Attending the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia, he called on the Union for greater cooperation and responsiveness. “My idea – he said – is that the European Union has demonstrated its ability to respond to emergencies, such as the pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine, now we must take a step further, move from the ability to react to that of anticipating, moving to a long-term strategy”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the leaders of Holland and Denmark are not attending the meeting. Among the big names, in addition to Giorgia Meloni, there are the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, the Polish Donald Tusk, the British Keir Starmer, the Spanish Pedro Sanchez, as well as the leaders of the European Union. Special guest Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Meloni’s speech

“We know – said Meloni – that uncontrolled migratory flows put a strain on the safety of citizens and can even compromise the stability of states. But they also affect the economy, putting a strain on public resources and influencing the labor market. They weaken competitiveness, increasing uncertainty and social tensions. They are also linked to energy, because we must also consider that many flows come from unstable regions, which are fundamental for

our energy supply. Ultimately, all these factors influence the quality of our democracies.”

“So it’s not just about migration – continued Meloni -. It’s about economy, democracy, competitiveness, energy and security. First of all, we cannot address just one aspect of this polycrisis. Secondly, migration is an integral part of the polycrisis. Thirdly, no one can face it alone. So cooperation in this area is a prerequisite”.

For the Italian Prime Minister “In recent years we have made important steps forward at the level of the European Union, where we now have a new pact on asylum. We have a new definition of safe third countries. We are moving towards a new regulation on returns. We have made some steps forward at the level of the Council of Europe. So we are doing an excellent job. We must focus much more on our long-term strategy, on our Mediterranean neighbourhood. Now, in my opinion, the challenge is to broaden this approach, to combine security, development and energy in our cooperation with countries neighbors. Because this is the best way we have to respond to a crisis that is not just one crisis, but a combination of many crises.”

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