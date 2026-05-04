Four films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (4-10 May)

Even in May the new releases of Prime Video will force you to make difficult choices, so here we are to help you with streaming advice for this week. First of all, we point out the new upcoming episodes of The Boys 5 and The House of Spirits, and then for those looking for a compelling TV series, we remind you of the (somewhat modest) release of Citadel 2, with the return of the spies from the first season (below you will find the link to the summary of last season’s finale). If instead you want to see a film, the Italian romantic comedy It’s Not a Country for Singles arrives on Friday 8th. Finally, as always, we have chosen some films not to be missed in the expiring titles section: the choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good week.

The Boys 5 episode 6 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 6th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Though the Heavens Fall. Homelander is getting closer to finding the V1 that would give him immortality, and even Soldier seems to have gone over to his side. What can our Boys do?

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

The House of Spirits ep. 4-5 (Chile drama TV series) – releases 6/5

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 4/29, then new episodes every week until the finale on 5/13

Episode title: The lovers and The time of the spirits. Alba continues to retrace the history of her family, of her grandmother Clara who can no longer tolerate the violence of her husband Esteban, and of her mother Blanca, who is about to discover love.

The trailer and review of The House of Spirits

Citadel 2 (US TV series, genre: spy thriller) – release date 6 May at 9:00

Number of episodes and release mode: 7 binge episodes (all together)

Citadel is a spy thriller full of twists that follows the adventures of Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite agents of a legendary spy agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless organization supported by the most powerful families in the world. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are forced back into action. Now they must recruit a diverse team of skilled new agents and embark on a global mission to stop a conspiracy that could change the face of humanity. With breathtaking action scenes, shocking betrayals and a growing group of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Citadel 2

How the first season of Citadel ended

The review of the first season of Citadel

It’s Not a Country for Singles (Italian film, genre: romantic comedy) – comes out on Prime Video on May 8th

Adaptation of the bestseller of the same name by record-breaking author Felicia Kingsley set in the idyllic Belvedere in Chianti, a Tuscan town where everyone is in a couple or looking for a soul mate, except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother who raises her teenage daughter (Margherita Rebeggiani) and manages the Le Giuggiole estate with her sister Giada (Amanda Campana) and mother Mariana (Cecilia Dazzi). The return to the village of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend whom he had lost sight of for years, turns his life upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings. But Michele, a successful financial consultant with a life made of professional and sentimental conquests, has not returned by chance: when his uncle, owner of Le Giuggiole, suddenly dies, leaving it as an inheritance to him and his brother Carlo (Sebastiano Pigazzi), the opportunity presents itself to sell and obtain the coveted promotion. Elisa, on the other hand, would like to transform the estate into the farm she has always dreamed of, but Michele could put everything at risk.

The trailer and previews of No Country for Singles

Eat Pray Love (USA 2010 dramedy film) – expiry date 8 May

In Eat Pray Love, Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) is a modern woman who wants to travel the world and wonder, rediscovering and reconnecting with her true inner self. Gilbert, at a crossroads after getting divorced, decides to take a long sabbatical from work to get out of her comfort zone, risking everything to change her life.

Call Me by Your Name (Italy-USA drama film 2018) – expiry date 10 May

It’s the summer of 1983 and seventeen-year-old Elio is spending his days with his family at their villa in Lombardy, Italy. There he meets Oliver, who works as an intern for Elio’s father. Together they discover the intoxicating beauty of awakening desire.

The Lines of Love (Rom-com film USA 2025) – expiry date 10 May

Ella’s unique creations inspire Derek to include curvy fashion in his magazine.