Mermaid Magic, record for Iginio Straffi’s series on environmentalist mermaids: it is the most viewed in 50 countries

Iginio Straffi confirms himself as one of the most far-sighted creatives in the Italian animated scene. After having created the Winx phenomenon 20 years ago, the producer, director and founder of the production company Rainbow has managed to bring home yet another success with his brand new series about environmentalist mermaids “Mermaid Magic”. This title, which aims to educate girls and boys to respect the environment, made its debut on August 22nd on Netflix and immediately ended up in first place in the Kids TV Series category in over 50 countries including Great Britain, France and Germany, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil, but also Singapore, South Africa and Turkey.

Mermaid Magic is captivating adults and children all over the world for a global success but in fact all Italian, which reconfirms the great quality of animation made in Italy, always able to interpret the dreams of the public and attentive to positive values ​​and messages, in this case the ecological one.

Mermaid Magic addresses current issues that affect our planet, such as environmental protection and the safeguarding of the oceans, without losing sight of the magic that distinguishes all Rainbow productions.

The series – which tells the adventures of the fearless princess Merlinda and her mermaid warrior friends Sasha and Nerissa in fighting the evil pirate Barbarossa – catapults adults and children into the underwater universe through breathtaking images of the highest quality.

“For three years we have been deeply committed to a job where Rainbow has expressed the professionalism of its creatives to the maximum. This is also thanks to a large investment in financial terms that has allowed us to achieve the desired quality for this truly rich series. Now we have the satisfaction of seeing our international credibility confirmed, which has become increasingly consolidated over the years” comments Iginio Straffi, Founder and President of Rainbow “I have always believed and focused on Italian creativity in the production of cartoons. Mermaid Magic is confirming to us that the Italian way of animation can be competitive with the best in the class at a global level”.