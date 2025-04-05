Meta Ai also arrives on Instagram: what the chat is for and why the key cannot be hidden

If by accessing the section DM (Direct Messages) Instagram you noticed the appearance of anColored and animated circular iconit is the key Meta Ai. The virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence developed by Meta, also available on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, bases its operation on the model AI Llama 3.2an open source technology designed by Meta to improve interaction with the user through natural language. Although his presence is evident, at the moment There is no official way to deactivate or remove the button. It is important to underline, given the doubts about the privacy raised by many users, that – at least according to what was declared by the company – the assistant does not have access to the contents of your private conversations, but is limited to offering answers in the dedicated chat, which can be activated manually.

What is the Meta button for Instagram for Instagram

The new tool made available by Meta presents itself in the form of a small colored circlevisible in the DM Instagram section, reachable by touching the icon Home And then the symbol ofpaper airplane. Touch the circular button or the text field Search or ask Meta Ai Aiwill take you directly to a conversation with a destination AI, where you can start asking questions, ask for clarifications on a topic, or even to help in writing. Its current features include the generation and modification of texts, the suggestion of stylistic or grammatical alternatives, and the possibility of rewriting phrases or paragraphs according to precise indications. This makes it a useful tool, for example, to improve a post, respond to a message more effectively or seek inspiration for a description to be published.

The engine that makes all this possible is called Llama 3.2a linguistic model trained to understand human language and generate coherent and relevant texts. In simple words, it is a neural network designed to “understand” what you write and respond in the most natural way possible, exploiting a vast base of knowledge. Despite its potential, Meta Ai is still in the development phase and its skills, albeit already interesting, are limited to certain areas. It is not, for example, capable of accessing photos or multimedia content, nor can it read the messages of other users unless it is explicitly activated.

And speaking of what are the data to which Meta Ai has access, the Menlo Park giant, said:

We do not use the contents of your private messages with friends and family to train our IAs, unless you or someone in the chat does not choose to share such messages with our IAs.

How to eliminate the chat with a destination on instagram

As already said initially, at the moment There is no option to deactivate destination ainor to hide his icon colored by the interface. This applies to both Instagram and the other apps of the Meta Group. It is likely that the company wants to test the interaction of users with the new assistant before deciding whether to offer the possibility of deactivating destination to the future. In any case, the presence of the button does not mean that the AI ​​is active in the background: the assistant is recalled only when you decide to start a conversation with him. For now, therefore, the only possibility is simply ignoring its presence, pending any updates that can allow a more personalized management of the function.

And if you have interacted with a destination and now you want Eliminate the chat with the latteryou can do it by following these simple steps:

Open theInstagram app. Do the login to your account. Take tap on the symbol of the house. Press the icon ofpaper airplane. Scroll your finger from right to left on the Meta chat ai. Tap the red button depicting the bang. Confirmed by responding Elimine in the box that opens.