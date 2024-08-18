Mexico vs. Canada LIVE, Little League World Series 2024: what time and where to watch the baseball game

Mexico vs. Canada LIVE They play this Sunday, August 18 from 9:00 am (Central Mexico time) in a crucial elimination game for the 2024 Little League World Series (Little League World Series) at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, PennsylvaniaThe game, which promises to be one of the most exciting of the tournament, will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN 2 and Disney Plus. Follow all the events ONLINE for FREE on La República Deportes.

The Mexican team, represented by the Matamoros Leaguecomes into this game after an outstanding performance in its debut, where it beat Aruba 2-0 with a no-hitter pitched by Antonio Guerrero. However, in its second game, it fell to Venezuela 10-0, in a duel that ended with a knockout in the fourth inning. For its part, Canada is coming off a resounding victory in the playoff, eliminating Puerto Rico with a score of 12-5. Both teams will seek to redeem themselves and advance to the next phase of the tournament.

What time does Mexico vs. Canada play in minor league baseball?

The game between Mexico vs. Canadacorresponding to the 2024 Little League World Series, is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, Central Mexico Time. Check the times in other countries:

Mexico (center) Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua: 9.00 am

Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua: 9.00 am Mexico (Pacific) USA (Los Angeles, San Francisco): 8.00 am

USA (Los Angeles, San Francisco): 8.00 am Mexico (Quintana Roo) USA (Texas, Chicago), Colombia, Panama, Peru: 10.00 am

USA (Texas, Chicago), Colombia, Panama, Peru: 10.00 am USA (Miami, New York), Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Chile: 11.00 am

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 pm

Spain (mainland), Italy, France: 5.00 pm

Where to watch Mexico vs. Canada LIVE on the LLWS?

The meeting of Mexico vs. Canada will be broadcast on television through ESPN 2a widely accessible channel for sports fans in Mexico. In addition, for those who prefer to watch the match online, the Disney Plus streaming platform will also offer full coverage of the event. You can also follow the events ONLINE FOR FREE on La República Deportes.

Who will be Mexico or Canada’s next rival?

The winner of the game between Mexico vs. Canada will face the loser of the clash between Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, while the loser will be eliminated.