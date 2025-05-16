Michael J. Fox returns to play in a TV series: for him an autobiographical role?

For the fans (like us) by Michael J. Fox there is an excellent news coming: the return star to the future returns to act, five years after the last appearance in a series – The Good Fight – and six years after the last cameo in a film, See you yesterday. According to the American magazine Deadline, Michael J. Fox will play an important guest star role in the third season of Shrinking, the Apple TV+ series created by Brett Goldstein (Aka Roy Kent in Ted Lasso), Jason Segel (or Marshall in Himym) and Bill Lawrence.

Michael J. Fox has for years abandoned his career as an actor, except for some sporadic apparitions, due to Parkinson’s disease that has been plaguing him since 1991. And this would be a return with many meanings for him. First of all because Fox has already worked with Bill Lawrence at the time of Spin City, the comedy series that Fox was the protagonist for four seasons, before being forced to leave due to the worsening of his condition. However, he had time to win his fifth Emmy thanks to Spin City, after the four won years earlier with parents in Blue Jeans.

The unfortunate story of Delorean, the return time machine to the future

What Michael J. Fox will do in Shrinking 3

Deadline reports that at the moment there is the utmost reserve on the role that Michael J. Fox will play in Shrinking 3. However, it is inevitable to think that his character may be somehow autobiographical and therefore tell his illness: among the protagonists of the series there is in fact Harrison Ford, whose character – the psychotherapist Paul Rhodes, the head of Jimmy (Jason Segel) – Parkinson’s, who was diagnosed with him in the final of the first season.