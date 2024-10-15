Migrant centers in Albania are a useless (and harmful) waste of money

Culture

Migrant centers in Albania are a useless (and harmful) waste of money

Migrant centers in Albania are a useless (and harmful) waste of money

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Migrant centers in Albania are a useless (and harmful) waste of money
Silo 2: plot, trailer and release date of the new season of the science fiction series
Slow Horses 6 will be there: as usual Apple TV+ confirms the cult series in advance