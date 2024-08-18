Missing 1955 Plane Lands 30 Years Later: Debunking Pan Am Flight 914 Fake Story

Image for illustrative purposes only, does not represent the Pan Am Flight 914 aircraft.



According to an urban legend that is popular on the web – repeatedly cited by UFO conspiracy theorists – the flight Pan Am 914 would be took off in 1955 from New York with 57 passengers on board and landed in Caracas only in 1985, disappearing for 30 years (37 or 38 according to some versions of this story) without leaving any trace. Those who believe in this story bring up the possibility that the vehicle ended up somewhere space-time portalbut the reality is very different and has to do with a newspaper famous for purposely reporting absurd and completely invented news, the Weekly World News.

This hoax was in fact invented by this tabloid in 1985We are talking about an airplane, the Boeing 377 Stratocruiserwhich would have taken off from New York in 1955There were reportedly 57 passengers on board under the command of Charles G. Taylor and the first officer Eugene Propp. After about 80 minutes of flight, while overflying the Atlantic Ocean, the pilot reported communication problems with the control tower and this, according to the newspaper, was the last communication that occurred.

From that point the plane would have become officially missing, only to then land mysteriously in Caracas 30 years lateras if nothing had happened – although other versions circulating on the web speak of an absence of 37 or 38 years. Obviously, not only has there never been a time jump of this kind, but this Pan Am flight 914 never even existed. Nonetheless, the story immediately went viral and the news was picked up by the same newspaper in 1993 and 1999. It is curious that in these last two publications the photo of the same “eyewitness” is different in the two editions, as you can see from the image below:

However, be aware that this newspaper has published other stories (false and invented) over the years that have become quite viral, such as the one about the man who hit himself with a boomerang and he did cause to itselfor like the one relating to the discovery of the garden of Eden by the US government.