Monsters 3, about the necrophiliac serial killer Ed Gein: plot, cast, when it comes out on Netflix

There are still a few days left until the release of the second chapter of Monsters, the anthology saga by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dedicated to the story of the worst serial killers in American history, and news is already emerging about the next season of the series. After the story of Dahmer and that of the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, Netflix will tell the story of the Wisconsin serial killer Ed Gein – suspected of killing seven people including his own brother – in a third season of Monsters that promises to be even more disturbing. And playing the role of this terrible character will be the English actor Charlie Hunnam, star of King Arthur, The Gentlemen, Rebel Moon.

The True Story of Ed Gein

Monsters 3 – The Ed Gein Story: The Plot

At the center of the plot of Monsters 3 is the true story of serial killer Ed Gein. Born in 1906 in La Crosse, Edward Theodore Gein was a terrible American criminal suspected of having killed seven people including his brother between 1947 and 1957. Gein committed crimes such as dismemberment and necrophilia on his victims, of which only two were actually linked to him. Ed Gein also had the habit of violating the coffins of the deceased, taking some of their body parts and using them to build terrifying furniture for his home.

All movies about Ed Gein

Ed Gein stars not only in the Netflix series “Monsters” but also in several films that were inspired by his life. These include Psycho, Deranged, Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield and even the character of Bloody Face in American Horror Story: Asylum.

Monsters 3 – The Ed Gein Story: the cast

Netflix has so far only confirmed the lead role, which will be played by Charlie Hunnam.

Monsters 3: The Ed Gein Story: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The third installment of Monsters: The Ed Gein Story could be released on Netflix between 2025 and 2026.