Monsters: Did Netflix’s Series Tell the Truth About the Menendez Brothers? Sorting Fact from Fiction!

Netflix’s new series Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, created by Ryan Murphy, plunges viewers into one of the most sensational trials of the 1990s. The series recounts the chilling tale of the Menendez brothers, who were accused of the brutal murder of their parents. As gripping as the show is, it has sparked debate over its portrayal of certain events. How much of what we see on screen aligns with reality? Let’s delve into the facts and separate truth from dramatization.

A Script That Foreshadowed Reality?

It sounds almost too coincidental to be true, but two years before the tragic events, Erik Menendez co-wrote a screenplay titled Friends. The plot centers on a character named Hamilton Cromwell who murders five people close to him—including his parents and girlfriend—to inherit a fortune of $157 million. Passages from this script were brought to light in a Los Angeles Times article, highlighting eerie similarities to the real-life crime.

During the trial, prosecutors used this screenplay as evidence to suggest premeditation. They argued that the brothers killed their parents to access their wealth, which they reportedly spent lavishly after the murders. The modus operandi in the script mirrored the actual events, painting a picture of a crime meticulously planned on paper before being executed in reality.

Their Close Relationship: Fact or Fiction?

One of the most controversial elements of the series is the portrayal of an unusually close relationship between Lyle and Erik Menendez. The show depicts them sharing intimate moments, including kissing and showering together. This depiction has raised eyebrows and led to widespread speculation.

The creators of the series have defended this choice, stating they wanted to explore multiple perspectives without asserting absolute truth. However, journalists and experts familiar with the case have expressed doubts about this portrayal. According to an interview in The Hollywood Reporter, a journalist who closely covered the trial believes there was no evidence of such an intimate relationship between the brothers. While they were undoubtedly close—having endured shared family trauma—the extent of their relationship as shown in the series appears to be dramatized for effect.

The Dual Testimony of Judalon Smyth

Judalon Smyth plays a pivotal role in both the series and the real-life case. She was the mistress of Dr. L. Jerome Oziel, the psychologist who treated the Menendez brothers. In a twist that seems straight out of fiction, Dr. Oziel, fearing for his safety, asked Smyth to be present during his sessions with the brothers to act as a potential witness.

Smyth initially alerted the police, claiming she overheard Lyle confessing to the murders and threatening Dr. Oziel if he disclosed the information. However, she later retracted parts of her statement, saying she only caught fragments of the conversation and couldn’t definitively confirm the brothers’ guilt.

Adding to the complexity, Smyth accused Dr. Oziel of drugging and abusing her, which led to him losing his psychology license in 1997. Over the years, her testimony has shifted multiple times, causing both the prosecution and defense to question her credibility. The defense argued that it would have been impossible for her to overhear the conversation due to the thickness of the office door, casting further doubt on her statements.

The Menendez Brothers’ Connection to O.J. Simpson

The series briefly hints at a connection between the Menendez brothers and O.J. Simpson, but their association runs deeper than many realize. In the late 1970s, José Menendez, the brothers’ father, helped Simpson secure a lucrative advertising deal with Hertz, where José was an executive. Simpson, then a football superstar, became a regular guest at the Menendez household.

Years later, fate saw both Simpson and the Menendez brothers incarcerated simultaneously, awaiting their respective trials. During this time, they reportedly shared legal advice and formed a bond behind bars. Erik Menendez even assisted Simpson in connecting with renowned attorney Johnnie Cochran. This intersection of their lives adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, highlighting how their paths crossed both personally and legally.

The Recorded Conversations with Norma Novelli

Another fascinating subplot involves Lyle Menendez’s relationship with Norma Novelli, a woman who became a close confidante during his incarceration. Starting in 1991, as reported by MSN, Novelli recorded their phone conversations—with Lyle’s consent—with the intention of writing a book to showcase a different side of him.

However, these recordings backfired. Novelli sold the tapes for $12,500—a modest sum given the high-profile nature of the case. The book, titled The Private Diary of Lyle Menendez: In His Own Words, contained details that the prosecution later used to undermine Lyle’s credibility during his second trial. This development complicated the defense’s strategy, leading attorney Leslie Abramson to criticize Novelli. Abramson argued that if the information were truly significant, it would have commanded a much higher price from publishers.

Blurring Lines Between Reality and Fiction

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez offers a dramatic retelling of a case that captivated the nation. While the series brings attention to key aspects of the brothers’ story, it’s essential to approach it with a critical eye. Creative liberties are often taken in dramatizations to enhance storytelling, but they can sometimes blur the lines between fact and fiction.

Understanding the true events requires digging into court records, credible journalism, and firsthand accounts. The Menendez brothers’ case is a complex tapestry of family dynamics, legal battles, and societal reflections. As viewers, we can appreciate the series for sparking renewed interest in the case while also recognizing the importance of seeking out the truth.

Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or a casual viewer intrigued by the story, the Menendez brothers’ saga serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in human relationships and the justice system. It challenges us to question narratives, understand motivations, and acknowledge that reality is often more intricate than fiction.