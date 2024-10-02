Monsters is the series you need to see if you love true crime





A new true crime series that is literally unmissable has arrived on Netflix. It is called Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez and is the second chapter of the anthology saga by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dedicated to serial killers and started in 2022 with the Dahmer series. Two years after the serial phenomenon that shocked and fascinated the entire world, a new story dedicated to two of the worst killers in American history arrives on Netflix, ready to create the same noise, to provoke, to push for a profound debate and, definitely, glue everyone to the screen.

Let’s talk about Monsters: The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, a nine-episode series that traces the case of the two brothers Lyle and Erik convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they sought to inherit the family fortune, the brothers said their actions stemmed from fear of prolonged physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. The one dedicated to the Menendez brothers is a very refined crime series which, in addition to telling a news story, has the courage to really go deep, to go beyond the limits of social correctness, to forcefully enter the psychological sphere of its characters by showing us the darkest sides and more fragile than the human mind. Furthermore, this series continually challenges the public to question the concept of right and wrong and, above all, what the true meaning of the word “monster” is, which is not always so clear.

“Who are the real monsters?”, this is the question posed by Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez which boasts surprising direction, a very perfect cast and wonderful writing to say the least. Each episode is a small film that leads the audience to a continuous examination of conscience, allowing, at the same time, to enjoy a story so well constructed that it becomes a real addiction, although it is still strong, disturbing and emotionally trying.

But the skill of Ryan Muprhy and Ian Brennan is undeniable in constructing portraits of serial killers capable of remaining in the history of the small screen and this series, after Dahmer, is yet more proof of this. And by adding to this winning mix the talent of the two main actors, Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who do an exceptional job in taking on the role of two murderers of their parents, the series becomes a gem.

Monsters: The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez is a small masterpiece, it is a series that offers exceptional episodes like the fifth, entitled “The Hurt Man” where we witness a heartbreaking monologue lasting an entire hour by Erik Menendez who recalls sexual abuse suffered by his father where the direction is so impressive and communicative that it overwhelms the spectator and touches his soul.

We expected a lot from this series, considering the beauty of Dahmer which, even today, we consider one of the most beautiful Netflix series ever and the expectations with its sequel were not disappointed. The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez is the new spearhead of Netflix and Ryan Murphy who confirms himself as one of the best writer/directors in the contemporary serial world.

Let yourself be overwhelmed by this macabre and intense true crime story which, just like its sister series two years ago, hit us straight in the heart as every good TV series should do.

Rating: 8

