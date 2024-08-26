Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez When is it coming to Netflix?

It was the end of 2022 when Netflix renewed Ryan Murphy’s series Monsters for two more seasons. After the huge success of Dahmer – currently the third most-watched series ever on Netflix – the streaming platform decided to give the director, one of the most appreciated in the contemporary serial scene, the opportunity to continue telling stories of real-life murderers. And after the story of the cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, the second season of Monsters will feature the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, the two monsters who killed their parents in cold blood. But when will Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez be released on Netflix? Let’s find out together. Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that in addition to this series, it is also planning a documentary on the Menendez brothers, which will be released soon.

Monsters 2: The True Story of the Menendez Brothers

Monsters Plot: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

The second season of Monsters will feature brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. They are two murderers who, between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s, killed their wealthy parents in cold blood in Beverly Hills. The two immediately spoke of self-defense but after a trial without a verdict in 1993, a second one came in 1995 where they were sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder without parole. In the first teaser launched by Netflix that introduces us to this new chilling series, you can listen to the phone call with which the two brothers report the death of their parents to the police. This is not the first time that this story has been told on TV. In fact, the first season of the series Law and Order True Crime also told the story of the Menendez brothers.

Dahmer’s Review

Who will play the Menendez brothers in the Netflix series?

The actors who will play Lyle and Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s series are Cooper Koch who will play the role of Erik Menendez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez who will play Lyle Menendez.

Cooper Koch has yet to star in a Netflix original, and his role as Erik Menendez will be his first project for both the streaming giant and Ryan Murphy. He previously starred in the Peacock original They/Them and the horror film Swallowed.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, on the other hand, has only two television roles behind him: that of Jason in Crushed and Spencer Cassadine for 272 episodes of General Hospital.

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, When is it coming out on Netflix?

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez arrives on Netflix on September 19, 2024.