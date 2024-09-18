What’s coming out on Netflix in October 2024? The beginning of next month is getting closer and closer, but since we like to play it safe, we’ve decided to take a look at the new and promising Netflix titles that will debut on the streaming platform in October 2024. What new Netflix stories are ready to excite us? What should we expect from this November in terms of TV series? We can already tell you that next month there will be a lot of new Netflix releases and, in addition to the new releases, there will also be many welcome returns. But let’s go into more detail to find out which are the most anticipated Netflix series of October 2024.

Heartstopper 3 (October 3)

Let’s start with one of the most anticipated series of all, the teen drama inspired by Alice Oseman’s graphic novel Heartstopper which returns to Netflix with its third season in October 2024. It will be a “darker” chapter where we will talk about mental health but also about sex with the usual polite and engaging style that has always distinguished the Netflix series.

Charlie wants to propose to Nick, who has something important to tell him. As summer vacation winds down and the months pass, the friends begin to realize that the school year will have its joys and challenges. As they get to know each other, navigate relationships, throw parties, and begin to think about college choices, they must learn to lean on the people they love when life doesn’t go as planned.

Outer Banks 4 (October 10)

Outer Banks is also making a big comeback with its fourth chapter this October. After the eighteen-month leap into the future last season in which Wes Genrette proposes to the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, the fourth season takes us back to the moments before that event. After finding the gold of El Dorado, the Pogues return to the Outer Banks and decide to lead a “normal” life: they build a new refuge renamed “Poguelandia 2.0” and open a rather profitable fishing tackle business. But some economic difficulties push John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo to accept Wes’s proposal and set off on a new adventure in search of more money. The situation soon becomes more complicated than expected, with new dangerous enemies on their heels ready to beat them to the punch to take possession of the treasure. But this is just the beginning and the Pogues are forced to question their past, present and future and ask themselves who they really are, what the meaning of their actions is and how much they are willing to risk.

Lonely Planet (October 11)

Among the new releases for this October 2024 is the new romance film Lonely Planet starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. The plot? A lonely novelist arrives at a prestigious writers’ retreat in Morocco, hoping the isolated environment will cure her writer’s block. There she meets a young man and what begins as a simple friendship turns into an intoxicating love story that will change her life.

Defense Attorney 3 (October 17)

And one of the most beloved legal series by the public is also back in October: Defense Counsel. A third season full of news is coming and ready to bring the idealistic and nonconformist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) back to the small screen ready to follow large and small cases in the vast city of Los Angeles. What will happen? We’ll find out on October 17!

The Diplomat 2 (October 31)

And finally, Keri Russell’s Emmy-nominated series The Diplomat returns for its second season. A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters the world of U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild shattered lives and reassemble a shattered team, Kate faces her worst fear: the attack that brought her to the U.K. originated not from a rival nation, but from within the British government. As Kate pursues the truth, her only true ally is her soon-to-be ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), who is still alive and well and increasingly involved. She finds herself navigating a marriage on the rocks, a complex dynamic with State Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a menacing visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

