Most Anticipated Prime Video TV Series and Movies of October 2024

If you’re already caught up on Prime Video’s latest releases and want to take a sneak peek at what’s coming next month, here are the most anticipated TV series and movies for October on Amazon’s streaming platform.

The series we are most looking forward to is Citadel: Diana, coming out on October 10, but even before that, season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina will be released. Then we continue with the film Brothers, and finally keep an eye out for two returns: The Devil’s Hour, with season 2, and The Office, with the Australian reboot. Take note!

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 (Original Animated TV Series) – Release Date October 3

Everything is at stake in the long-awaited third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path to destruction continues to spread like wildfire as King Cinder hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must overcome their own internal (and external) demons to try to save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.

Citadel: Diana (Original TV Series) – Release Date October 10

Milan, 2030: eight years ago, the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel spy, has been alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When she finally has the opportunity to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the organization’s leader, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), fighting for supremacy against the other European families.

Brothers (Original film) – release date October 17

Brothers tells the story of a reformed criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt at going straight is derailed when he reunites with his sanity-testing twin brother (Peter Dinklage) on a cross-country road trip for the score of a lifetime. Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 (Original TV Series) – Release Date October 18

The next two episodes of the acclaimed Amazon Original will continue the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman drawn into the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could have imagined. In the second series, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed as he attempts to enlist Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Both a sequel and a prequel to the first instalment, expect nothing but the unexpected…

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) discovers new emotions every day and struggles to maintain balance in a reality that rejects his existence. New mysteries unfold as our stories converge in an explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their recurring lives.

The Office Australia (Original TV Series) – Release Date October 18

In The Office, Hannah Howard is the CEO of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she receives word from head office that they are closing her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The Flinley Craddick staff go along with her and must put up with Hannah’s outlandish schemes as they work toward the impossible goals set for them.