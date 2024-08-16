Most Anticipated Prime Video TV Series and Movies of September 2024

Curious to know what awaits you on Prime Video when you return from vacation? Here are the most anticipated titles of September 2024 on Amazon’s streaming platform. In addition, of course, to Rings of Power, which will debut at the end of August and continue until autumn.

First of all, we point out Sono Lillo 2, the return of the series starring Lillo Petrolo. And then keep an eye on two particular productions: the Japanese film Previously Saved Version and the Spanish TV series En Fin. Scroll down for more information and take note.

Sono Lillo 2 (TV Series Exclusive) – Release Date September 19, 2024

After the success of the first season, Lillo Petrolo returns to Sono Lillo for a new absurd adventure. Thanks to Posaman, the most superhero superhero ever, Lillo now enjoys enormous popularity. But on the American set of his next film, he discovers that Sergio has given up all his image rights for a blockbuster about Posaman, a Camorra superhero. Desperate, he will try in every way to free himself from the film that would destroy his career. To complicate things, problems of identity and heart will be added with the return of Marzia from Japan, curses and dimensional passages. In the cast with Lillo Petrolo also Pietro Sermonti, Sara Lazzaro, Katia Follesa, Marco Marzocca, Cristiano Caccamo, with Paolo Calabresi, and with Corrado Guzzanti. Alongside them many guest stars such as Maccio Capatonda, Nino Frassica, Max Angioni, Brenda Lodigiani, Herbert Ballerina, Giovanni Vernia, Yoko Yamada, with the extraordinary participation of Silvan. Directed by Eros Puglielli, written by Lillo Petrolo, Matteo Menduni, Tommaso Renzoni and Matteo Calzolaio, the second season of Sono Lillo is produced by Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video.

The review of the first season

Interview with Marco Marzocca

Curiosity about the mistake in the penultimate episode that no one noticed

Previously Saved Version (Original film) – release date September 26

Set in the year 2200 AD, the story takes place in a future where human migration in space and advanced technology allow for the manipulation of memory. Naoki and Mayumi, who live in a luxurious floating residence in space, are the perfect couple that anyone would admire at first sight. Mayumi enjoys pottery as a hobby, while Naoki is dedicated to his own research. They are a peaceful and ideal couple who enjoy elegant music, cooking, and meals in the dining room. However, their true nature is the distorted love of the husband, Naoki, who seeks revenge on the wife who loved him when he loved her, and repeatedly transforms her into an android to chase and recreate his ideal. This psychopathic suspense love story describes a “form of love” that could happen anywhere in the near future.

En Fin (Original TV Series) – Coming Out in September

On the day the apocalypse was supposed to happen, Tomás wakes up hungover in the middle of an orgy in a furniture store. Months earlier, he left his wife Julia and daughter Noa with the news that the world was ending, without looking back. But when the wandering planet that was about to crash the world passes in front of Earth and life goes on, Tomás realizes the extent of his mistake. Now he will try to regain his old life and his family’s forgiveness, trying to rebuild a world that hasn’t ended, but will never be the same again. Meanwhile, Julia, who has always taken things slowly, sees this as a second chance and takes the plunge to do all the things she didn’t dare to do before. Noa, on the other hand, wonders why adults insist on destroying the world on their own, without needing a giant planet to crash into Earth.