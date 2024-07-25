Mountain Queen, the documentary about the first woman to climb Everest: when will it be released?

The documentary “Mountain Queen: The Climb of Lhakpa Sherpa” is coming to Netflix, a film directed by award-winning director Lucy Walker that tells the extraordinary story of Lhakpa Sherpa, a pioneer in the world of female mountaineering and the first woman to have climbed Everest and returned home safe and sound. Let’s discover together the plot and when “Mountain Queen: The Climb of Lhakpa Sherpa” is coming out on Netflix.

Mountain Queen: the plot

Lucy Walker’s documentary film tells the extraordinary life story of Lhakpa Sherpa, the first Nepalese woman to reach the summit of Everest, and who did so 10 times in her life, a record because she is the only woman in the world to have done so on so many occasions. The story focuses on the challenges and successes of the mountaineer, who dedicated her life to promoting women’s emancipation and inspiring young women.

“Mountain Queen” shows the entire journey of Lhakpa Sherpa: from her childhood, poor and uneducated because she was denied it in Nepal, to immigration to America and the violence suffered by her ex-husband, and up to the tenth climb, a period in which the protagonist is a single mother who works as a dishwasher at a Whole Foods in Connecticut. Despite economic and personal difficulties, Lhakpa makes the decision to climb Everest again. Her goal is twofold: to be an example for her two daughters and to offer them a better life, facing everything with courage and determination. It is a climb that is not only a physical challenge, but also a powerful message of resilience and hope.

Mountain Queen: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary film about the mountaineer’s life, entitled “Mountain Queen: The Climb of Lhakpa Sherpa”, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.