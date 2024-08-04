Movies and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, make yourselves comfortable.

At Cinema

Miller’s Girl Coming to theaters this week is Miller’s Girl, the drama film written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. The story is about the relationship between a talented and charming student with a passion for writing and her professor who can’t resist her charm and falls in love with her. But things will get complicated when the girl, in an assignment given to her by her mentor, maliciously insinuates that there was an affair between them, putting the man’s career at risk. RATING 6.8 The trailer

Paradox Effect An Italian-American action film full of suspense that tells the story of a mother with a past as a drug addict who does everything to save her daughter’s life, even collaborating with a murderer whose murder she witnessed. The woman will have to fight against the passage of time, local crime and the police to save the only person who matters to her. Will she succeed? RATING 6.8 The trailer

The Well If you’re looking for a bit of thrill, there’s a new Italian horror film at the cinema directed by Tiromancino frontman Federico Zampaglione, who also boasts a career as a director in addition to being in the music world. The Well is his latest work starring Claudia Gerini and Lauren LaVera. The story is about a young restorer who moves to a small town to work on a medieval painting but doesn’t know that, behind this work of art, there’s a terrible curse. RATING 6.4 The trailer

Streaming

How They Kill Good Girls Available on Netflix “Good Girls Kill” is Netflix’s new crime series based on Holly Jackson’s popular New York Times bestselling mystery novel. Directed by Dolly Wells and starring Wednesday star Emma Myers, this series is ready to captivate audiences with a gripping and suspenseful story. Five years ago, college student Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart, determined Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and is determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still on the loose, how far will she go to stop Pip from uncovering the truth? RATING 6.3 The trailer The review

The Blues Available on Apple TV+ A series about women’s empowerment set in 1970 and inspired by true events. The story is about four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first all-female police force to discover that the team is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. The protagonists of this fascinating tale are four strong and rebellious women, María, Gabina, Ángeles and Valentina, who organize a secret investigation to achieve a goal that no male agent has been able to achieve and bring the serial killer to justice. RATING 7.1 The trailer The review

Futurama 12 Available on Disney+ The twelfth season of Futurama, the iconic animated series created by David X Cohen and Matt Groening in 1999, is coming to Disney+. Fry, Leela, Bender and all the other protagonists of the series are back, ready for new extraordinary adventures that will make you laugh but above all reflect on various current issues with the subtle and intelligent satire that has distinguished this series since its first season. RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Terminator Available on Prime Video On July 30, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 77. Bodybuilder, actor, entrepreneur, politician, Schwarzenegger has had many careers in his life but one of the most memorable is that of an actor who gave him international fame, especially for some roles that have become iconic. One of these is that of the cyborg assassin Terminator protagonist of the homonymous science fiction saga that began in 1984 with the first chapter directed by James Cameron. A cyborg from the future arrives in Los Angeles to kill Sarah Connor who is destined to become a mother to the future leader of the human resistance in a world dominated by robots. RATING 7.7 The trailer

The Mask Available on Now TV On July 29, 1994, the film The Mask was released for the first time in U.S. theaters, which later became an international success. Directed by Cuck Russel and starring an extraordinary Jim Carrey, this film is loosely based on the comic book character of the same name by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke created in 1989. The story is that of Stanley Ipkiss, a bank employee who after wearing an ancient mask found by chance transforms into a green-faced cartoon with superpowers. The cast also includes Cameron Diaz in her film debut. VOTE 7 The trailer