Murder of Garlasco: the duty of the investigation and the horror of the circus





The TV spotlight generated a new star: Andrea Semplio, 37 years old, the only investigated in the new investigation on the murder of Chiara Poggi. Is he or isn’t he the alleged murderer? Chiara, 26 years old, employed with a degree in economics, was killed in the house where she lived with her parents in Garlasco, in the province of Pavia, on the morning of August 13, 2007. Semplio, friend of the girl’s brother, was then 19 years old. While Alberto Stasi, an economics student at the Bocconi University of Milan, had 24.

Alberto Stasi sentenced for clean shoes

Alberto (photo below) was Chiara’s boyfriend: it was he who gave the alarm, after finding the corpse along the staircase that leads to the cellar, placed on the ninth step, as some chronicles of the time reported. And since according to a certain twin fiction, those who find the dead must necessarily be the culprit, in 2015 Stasi was sentenced to 16 years for voluntary murder: among other things, also because there were no traces of blood on his shoes. That’s right: if he got off the cellar and had found Chiara’s body, killed with a hammer or a piece of iron, how could he get out of it with clean shoes? The conclusion claimed that if it changed after the murder and before giving the alarm. From here, together with other reasons, the version of the crime and its culprit, according to the final sentence.

The sentence of Alberto Stasi to 16 years in prison, with the benefit of the abbreviated rite, was not however the conclusion of a linear process. In fact, it arrived after two full acquittals and the cancellation of the acquittal with the postponement by the Court of Cassation. The new investigation today, launched by the Pavia prosecutor, Fabio Napoleone, with the added Stefano Civardi and the public prosecutor, Valentina De Stefano, is therefore a must. Above all, assuming the risk of an innocent locked up in prison, from which it can only go out for a few weeks to go to work. While the scientific evolution in the investigations on the biological finds of the time is offering new clues that seem to converge, for now, on Andrea Semve.

Andrea Semplio, the personal war of the lawyer

But making it a culprit is yet another media horror which, rather than written journalism, calls into question the television one to the perennial search for protagonists in flesh and blood. There is no Cartobia reform that holds, nor prudence or presumption of innocence. Certain true chronicle broadcasts in these days seem to sports Sunday after the derby of Rome, Turin and Milan. Forgetting, however, that Alberto, Andrea, Chiara and his parents, who after elaborating the mourning must now rework the reopening of the case, are not players in the penalty area.

It is equally disconcerting to read that even the one who should manage the case with the due balance, that is, the lawyer Angela Taccia who defends the new suspect Andrea Semplio, has let himself go on Instagram, if these words are true: “Hard war without fear”. The defender should instead have the scientific detachment of the doctor, who thanks to the knowledge of his studies takes care of the suspect or the accused subjected to the ascertainment of the judicial authority. Which war? Against whom? Against the Prosecutor who, even if late, exercises the duty to further ascertain the facts, or perhaps against Alberto Stasi’s lawyers, who has always declared himself innocent? Also this tragic case, such as Novi Ligure, Cogne, Avetrana and many others, is falling in the usual circus in honor of Auditel and Ai likes on social media.

