Murder of Garlasco: the duty of the investigation and the horror of the circus

Culture

Murder of Garlasco: the duty of the investigation and the horror of the circus

Murder of Garlasco: the duty of the investigation and the horror of the circus

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Murder of Garlasco: the duty of the investigation and the horror of the circus
The EU ready to review the association agreement with Israel: Italy opposes
Do you remember how Fubar ended with Schwarzenegger?