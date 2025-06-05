Musetti at Roland Garros makes the world a better place





That Paris was his home had been understood since his first appearance. 19 years just turned, immediately round of 16 and two sets of advantage against one of the best Djokovic ever, the one to understand that it would arrive four months later in one game from the Grand Slam.

But before telling yet another masterpiece and rattling the numbers of this sumptuous season on red, it is necessary to dwell once again on the tennis that Lorenzo Musetti is able to release from his Rogerian Right arm. Because this boy, who added muscles, patience, head and solidity, all essential characteristics to think big, can never be judged and pined by Excel tables and numerical counts. No, poetry cannot be measured like this.

The interview. Coach Tartarini: “So I changed Musetti”

Do you remember one of the cult scenes of the fleeting moment? Professor John Keating, played by an amazing Robin Williams, invites his pupils to snatch the pages of the introduction to poetry written by J. Evans Prichard: “Continue to tear boys. This is a battle, a war and the victims would be your hearts and your souls. Armies of academic that advance by measuring poetry. Adopted, you will learn again to think with your head.

Probably, the reverse of muzzles, its passers -by in the back and the reverse volée will not be able to change the world, but they certainly make it (as far as you decide) a better place, at least for those who follow with passion and transport brush strokes, joys and pains of the racket champions. From 1990 to today only five players have been able to reach at least the semifinal in all the great tournaments on the batting earth (Paris and the three Masters 1000 of Montecarlo, Madrid and Rome) in the same season: Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Zverev and from this year the divin Lorenzo.

What a Roland Garros!

After Navone and the lesson given to Rune, on the day of the birthday of the King of the Earth (39 candles, wishes Rafa!) Musetti defused the wind variable combined with the sparkling Tiafoe tennis, perhaps not particularly suitable for the red of Philippe Chatrier, but still dangerous. The sport of the devil is capricious, retropensi and torments if you don’t call you Borg or Sinner are always around the corner, but Lorenzo on that field is able to do things that the American cannot even imagine and the match ended just as he had to end, so with muzzles in the semifinal.

Friday will be his second semifinal in a major, ten months after the first on Church Road’s grass in London. Alcaraz will still challenge, after the defeats of Montecarlo and Rome, but with the awareness that in both occasions the difference – that still is, must be said – is not so wide and can be filled.

Has the champion of the champion

We have already told, also thanks to the Super Coach Tartarini (By the way, where today those who claimed that Lorenzo had to rely on a big name to impose themselves? disappeared), of the wonderful evolution in museum tennis. From straight to the service, from the ability to read the key moments of a game with greater lucidity, to the understanding of the importance of keeping doubts and uncertainties at bay. Not only in order not to disperse precious energies, but also to avoid providing them with their opponent, who seeks on the other side of the network signals of surrender.

Growth also supported by an extraordinary athletic work. Go to review the images of the sixteen year old Lorenzo who raises the Australian Open Juniores trophy: today he is another player not only on a technical level, but also physical. Muzzle It can also play against the best on the long distance and here the merits must be shared with Damiano Fiorucci, a fundamental member of the team.

Having around special people, a family who widens and gives strength, and mother nature who delivers a racket and provides you with the same instruction booklet that has handed down to the greats of the past. But then you have to put us so much of you, because you are alone on that rectangle. The new best ranking (from Monday 9 June will be at least number 6 of the ATP ranking) and records are the result of the talent of his right arm, ça va sans sayand from an authentic sample mentality, because the ability to evolve and work on their limits represent the determining qualities if you want to get to the top. And Musetti can arrive up there. He has always dreamed of it and now he knows he can succeed.

On the web for a few days a video of his games at the Bois de Boulogne has been playing accompanied by an inscription that does not need comments: but Federer has returned to play?

After Sinner, Friday Alcaraz-Musetti: it doesn’t happen, but if it happens …