Napoli’s goals tremble the city: recorded double seismic shock, the INGV confirms it

The Naples he won his 4th Scudetto Friday 23 May and, as it is easy to imagine, the event was welcomed with extreme enthusiasm from all over the city. Do you think that the exultation was such that theVesuvian Observatory of the Ingv recorded two very small shocks (one of these of magnitude 1.4) in correspondence with the two goals against Cagliari al 42 ‘ (by Scott MCTOMINAY) and al 51 ‘ (by Romelu Lukaku) and their respective exults inside and outside the Maradona stadium. This double shock had such a reduced force as to have been warned solely by In instrumentation of Ingvso much so that the news was released by them through a post on Facebook the morning following the victory.

Events of this type are not rare: the Ingv itself had reported similar tremors even during the victory of the 3rd Scudetto in 2023 and the same happened in the world on various other occasions. One of the most famous recent examples is that relating to the match between Liverpool And Tottenham at the beginning of May, when to each of the 5 goals carried out by the home team that allowed him to win the championship, small shocks were recorded – as confirmed also by theUniversity of Liverpool. Vibrations in our peninsula had also been warned by the Ingv in 2020 on the occasion of the European final won by Italy.

However, this phenomenon is not limited to football: think that the stadium of Seattle Seahawk American football team that plays in the National Football League (NFL), in 2014 he installed real real seismographers Within the structure, so as to be precisely detected the strength of the shocks caused by the exultation of the fans!