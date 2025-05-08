Netflix changes interface: this is how the new arrival shortcuts will be and the search with AI

Thanks to the integration of advanced technologies, including generative artificial intelligence, Netflix It is evolving towards a model capable of anticipating your tastes and needs in real time, transforming navigation into a fluid and tailor -made experience. It is a silent evolution, coming in the coming months, but substantial, which starts from a New design cleaner, reactive and effective up to functions such as the conversational research (available in beta on iOS) and Dynamic suggestions based on the context. The improvements made, announced by the Chief Product Officer Eunice kim and the Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone At the company’s product & tech event, they not only aim for aesthetic improvements but also to make the Netflix platform more intelligent.

How Netflix changes

The novelties of the platform will include a renewal of the interface, the introduction of more reactive suggestions, a new research feature enhanced by artificial intelligence, the addition of new shortcuts for faster navigation and a more personalized recommendations.

One of the pillars of this renewal is the New design of the television home page. More essential, orderly and direct, it is designed to minimize the effort required to find something to look at. The key elements have been repositioned: for example, the “Near“Or functions like”My list“, Which were previously placed laterally and not very evident, now they are clearly visible in the upper part of the screen. This change, although apparently marginal, significantly improves ease of use by providing a practice shortcut.

But the real change of the new user experience is the customization. Here comes into play theartificial intelligence In the strict sense, with a system of recommendations that becomes more and more sensitive to user preferences. The suggestions that are now on the homepage are not static: they change based on the user’s behavior, at the time of the day, the vision history and what is becoming popular at that moment. In this way, every time the Netflix catalog is opened, the user should find content proposals that have a greater probability of meeting their tastes of the moment.

To make the understanding of the value of a content even more immediate, Netflix has also updated the way in which information on the qualifications is presented. Now you have the opportunity to see immediately if a series has won prestigious prizes such as Emmy, or if it is among the most viewed contents in its category. Labels As “#1 in the TV series” they will help to understand quickly whether a certain title can affect or not, reducing the indecision and speeding up the choice of the title to see, thus avoiding losing the entire evening “Pizza and cinema at home” in search of actually interesting content.

The new Netflix interface on Smart TV. Credit: Netflix.



Also The mobile experience is the subject of a profound innovation. One of the most interesting innovations is the introduction, currently being tested on the iPhone, of a research system based on generative artificial intelligence. This means that it will be possible to look for what to look no longer using dry keywords, but formulating requests in natural language, as “I want something fun and cheerful” or “What can I see with friends after dinner?”. The system interprets the user’s request and proposes relevant content, improving interaction and approaching the way we communicate between humans.

Always in the mobile field, Netflix is ​​experimenting with a New vertical feed similar to that of social platformswhere short clips taken from films and series help to discover new content. This mode, visually dynamic and designed for quick use, should allow you to view a preview, immediately add a title to your watchlist or, possibly, start vision with a tap. An approach that aims to make the discovery of the content more interactive and less dispersive, especially when you have little time.

New Netflix feed on mobile. Credit: Netflix.



The goal is to make Netflix more effective

The managers of this new course, Eunice kim (Chief Product Officer) and Elizabeth Stone (Chief Technology Officer), they reiterated that The goal is not radically changing Netflixbut make it more effective, flexible and centered on the user. According to Stone, the real strength of the platform is its ability to combine technology and entertainment in a harmonious way: a combination that not only allows you to offer quality series and films, but also to build engaging and tailor -made experiences. To use his words, «This is the (…) superpower (by Netflix, ed). Obviously everything starts with great series and films that people love. But if you think about all areas where Netflix has a great advantage (…) It is technology that makes all these things possible».

In the near future, this new setting will make it easier to integrate further innovations. The features that we see in the test phase today could soon become the norm, marking a further step forward towards a platform capable of evolving together with your habits and preferences. Artificial intelligence, in this context, is not a tool for itself, but the means to amplify what Netflix has always done better: offer you content that you love, in the simplest way possible.