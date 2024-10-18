Netflix raises prices in Italy: here are the new subscription costs (and which is more convenient)

The cost increase already announced by Netflix in the quarterly letter to investors becomes official. In the past the platform had already introduced an additional cost for sharing the account with users who are not part of your household, but now the increases concern all types of subscriptions, in Italy and Spain. The new rates are effective from today, October 18th.

The new rates for Netflix plans

The Standard plan with advertising goes from 5.49 euros to 6.99 per month. The annual cost is €83.88.

The Standard plan without advertising rises from 12.99 to 13.99 euros per month, for an annual cost of €167.88.

The Premium plan finally goes from 17.99 to 19.99 euros per month. Annual cost of €239.88

For the standard plan with advertising the increase is €1.50 more per month, which translates into €18 more per year, therefore almost three additional months compared to the previous rate. As regards the standard subscription without advertising (which allows viewing on two devices in HD quality) the increase is only 1 euro more per month and therefore €12 more per year. This is currently the plan with the smallest price increase. The most expensive (and the one that has increased the most) is the premium plan (viewing on four devices in Ultra HD quality). In this case the increase is in fact 2 euros per month, for a total of 24 euros more per year.