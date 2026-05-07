Netflix will no longer work from May 6 on some TVs and smartphones, including Apple and Samsung: the list

From the May 6, 2026 was Support for Netflix has been discontinued on a series of now dated devices. This means that it will no longer be possible to use its application on some Smart TVs and smartphones who up to now have guaranteed access to the contents of the platform. The question concerns above all televisions produced before 2015 and even some smartphones with outdated hardware and software. Regarding why some devices cease to be supported at a certain point, the platform explains that «Netflix continually strives to provide a safe, quality experience» and adds that «If a device can no longer be updated by the manufacturer or support new features, we may decide to no longer support it». Let’s see, then, which models are no longer supported and how to find out if you are affected by the news.

Which TVs and smartphones are no longer compatible with the Netflix app

Going into detail, the list of devices involved is rather defined. As for the set-top boxesthat is, those devices that transform a TV into a connected multimedia platform: all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Apple TV versions are no longer compatible. On the front of Smart TVsthe interruption concerns all models produced before 2015 from brands like LG And Panasonicin addition to Samsung EOS series accomplished between 2012 and 2015 and several models in Sony’s Bravia line, including families KDL, XBR, W95 And X95. What these devices have in common is the inability to support recent software updates: the integrated operating systems, often proprietary, no longer receive updates from manufacturers and therefore become incompatible with new versions of the Netflix app.

The news also concerns some smartphones. Among the models that lose support we find devices that are now obsolete, such as Samsung Galaxy S5, Sony Xperia M4 Aqua, Motorola Moto, LG G4, HTC One M8, Huawei Ascend Mate 7 And Asus ZenFone 7. And what about devices Appleonly those updated at least a iOS 17 or iPadOS 17. To be honest, it is important to consider that the new version of the app already requires iOS 18 And iPadOS 18 as a minimum requirement on iPhone and iPad: consequently, previous releases are also destined to gradually exit the support cycle. To recap, therefore, those who still use an older version of the version of the Netflix app for Apple devices will be able to continue to access it from a device equipped with iOS 17 or iPadOS 17, at least until the platform stops access to the servers for that specific build of the application.

How to understand if your device is affected

If your TV or mobile device is affected by the news we just told you about, you should notice it quite easily. This is because you will see one of the following error codes appear: R40, R12 or R25-1. Alternatively, you may see the message appear “Netflix is ​​no longer available on this device” or “Unfortunately Netflix will no longer be available on this device after (date)”.