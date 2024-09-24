Netflix’s Best True Crime Series (and Movies)

True crime, that is, the series or film based on a crime that actually happened, is one of the most popular genres of the last moment. Just think that the titles belonging to this kind of story are among the most viewed on streaming platforms and have been able to create worldwide phenomena such as the Netflix series Dahmer, based on the story of the Milwaukee cannibal or the film The Good Nurse which stages the story of another great killer in American history, the nurse Charlie Cullen. But what are the best true crime titles to watch on Netflix? Which series and which films should you watch if you love this fascinating and chilling genre of story? Here are our recommendations.

Dahmer because it is a masterpiece of rare beauty

Let’s start with Dahmer, the colossus created by Ryan Murphy that, in a very short time, has climbed the top 10 worldwide. Of all the true crime series, this is undoubtedly the best ever. Refined, brutal, excellently constructed in every detail, Dahmer is a small masterpiece of rare beauty that manages to tell the life of one of the worst serial killers of all time with a grace and elegance that leaves you astonished. A series of 10 episodes, one more fascinating than the other, that it would be a real shame to miss.

Dahmer’s Review

The Good Nurse because it is a sophisticated film in its brutality

If you love the true crime genre, The Good Nurse is the film for you. The story is that of a serial killer, the unsuspecting nurse with a kind heart Charlie Cullen who in his 16-year career in the hospital killed over 400 people by injecting insulin and dioxin into his patients’ IVs. Elegant, sophisticated and with an exceptional Eddie Redmayne in the role of Cullen, this film will capture your heart and mind. Not to be missed.

The Good Nurse Review

The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez because it is a series that makes you think about the concept of monster

After Dahmer, Ryan Murphy has decided to tell the story of killer brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez in his anthology series Monsters with a series that has already become the new Netflix serial phenomenon. The series retraces the case of the two brothers convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez and explores in detail the historic case that shocked the world, sparking modern public interest in true crime stories and in turn asking the public itself: “Who are the real monsters?”. A little gem of the true crime genre that is literally unmissable.

Monsters Review: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Yara because it is a very delicate story of a terrible crime

In 2021, Netflix decided to tell the terrible story of the Yara Gambirasio crime on the small screen and to do so with a film “Yara” where the very young and talented Chiara Bono played the role of the 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Brembate di Sopra in 2010 and whose body was found only in 2011. Delicate, respectful, polite. Yara is a film that in an hour and a half embraces the audience while talking about an extremely dramatic topic, makes them emotional and reflect on countless themes without ever falling into the extreme dramatization of the events or characters. A fair feature film that honors the life of a missing girl, her family and the work of all the people who contributed to bringing justice to a little girl who did not have the opportunity to live beyond her 13 years.

Yara: the review