New AS Roma Stadium in Pietralata, work to start in 2025: here’s how it will be done (the images)

Credit: AC Roma



The images showing the renders of the are official new stadium of romeexhaustive description from the macroscopic point of view of the project already started and currently in progress in the most advanced stages. The construction works will begin in 2025, the total cost is 960 million euros and will be able to accommodate 55,000 seats, extendable to 62,000. The construction of the new structure will be Stonedan important Roman neighborhood that was chosen to host the new home of the Giallorossi fans. With a total capacity of 62,000 seats, plus another 7,000 that can be used upon specific request for events, it is a candidate to replace the historic Olympic Stadium: the goal is to transform the current renderings and images seen online from virtual to royals in less than 4 years. Let’s see in this article the salient aspects of the project presented and what the steps to follow will be.

The technical characteristics of the new Olympic Stadium in Pietralata

The project as a whole includes the study and development of an area of ​​approximately 20 hectaresin Pietralata precisely. The AS Roma company requests the right to surface for 90 years, after which it will cede the complex built in terms of ownership entirely to Rome Capital.

The structure has a total capacity of 55,000 seats, extendable to 62,000. Of these, 5,500 seats will be explicitly dedicated to VIP fans, with stands and private spaces and variable types of services offered. The parking area will be able to accommodate 10,000 bicycles or scooters, with the addition of approximately 4,000 additional parking spaces, divided between underground and multi-storey car parks, in different areas of the entire facility. The area outside the stadium will be divided into approximately 9,000 m2 of Hospitality area and another 17,100 m2 of retail space, including entertainment, wellness and reception areas.

In addition to the stadium project in its entirety, and the external spaces surrounding the indicated work area, there will be a whole series of urbanization worksnecessary to support the area of ​​interest and to guarantee a system of access to the facilities in line with the needs that the entire area will have following the commissioning of the work. For this reason, we can mainly distinguish 3 levels of intervention for project completion: (i) level of structures and infrastructures in the Stadium area; (ii) creation of green areas to serve the external areas surrounding the stadium; (iii) Urbanization works to support access to the facility.

Overall, the work has an initial budget of 528 million euros went up today to 960 million. This is part of the urban redevelopment of Tiburtina-Pietralata, contributing to urban regeneration with a new structure active 365 days a yearnot only for sporting events. The structure as a whole will also be equipped with areas for different types of sports, relaxation areas, market areas and even an open-air amphitheater!

The declared final objective, from the point of view of the Project Vision, is to reach the UEFA Category 5allowing to host also international events.

The structure of the new Roma stadium

The supporting structure of the stands, according to the preliminary information contained in the feasibility project, will be based on poles. As regards the elevation part, however, 4 technological solutions have currently been foreseen, ranging from the use of fully prefabricated or partially prefabricated reinforced concrete systemsor finally a solution in metal carpentry with composite slabs in steel and collaborating concrete. Although the latter is the declared most expensive solution, it has the advantage of having a greater speed of erection.

For the construction of the roof, different design solutions were evaluated. In all cases, it is planned to use steel elements. The proposed solutions are currently 3:

a structural scheme to lattice girders of great light;

of great light; a structural scheme of type a overhang ;

; a scheme of spoked wheelalso known in literature as Spoke-Wheel system. In the latter case, the load-bearing capacity of the roof is obtained thanks to its particular geometric shape.

The choice of Pietralata to host the new stadium

Why Pietralata to build a new stadium? As can be seen from the technical documents presented after the completion of the technical and economic feasibility project, there are three main reasons why this location seems to be optimal. In particular, the choice seems convincing as it represents a choice of enhancement of the territory in social, employment and economic termsas is explicitly required by the law on Stadiums (n.147 of 2013). Furthermore, the area is totally public property, therefore it will not require expropriation, and it is served by an important hub of the metropolitan and urban transport network, namely the Tiburtina station.