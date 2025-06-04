New bulletin on the Flegrei fields: what it says on seismic activities, lifting of soil and bradisism

The situation of Campi Flegreiaccording to the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv (from 26 May to 1 June 2025), shows a relatively stable picture compared to the previous week. In the reference period, they were located 49 earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 1.9slightly increased with the 23 registered between 19 and 25 May. The phenomenon of bradisism continues to be present, with an average lifting of the soil of approx 15 millimeters per montha fact that remains constant since the beginning of April 2025. The Rite GNSS station has recorded a total lifting of about 28 centimeters from the beginning of 2024.

As for the Geochimic parametersno significant variations have been observed in the week in question, while confirming the trends of increased flows and heating of the already known hydrothermal system. The average temperature detected at the main Fumarola of Pisciarelli He stood at about 96 ° C. The weekly bulletin concludes that, based on current monitoring data, there are no elements that suggest significant short -term evolutions of the volcano activity.

The seismic activity at the Campi Flegrei in the last week

With regard to seismic activity, from 26 May to 1 June 2025, the Campi Flegrei area recorded 49 seismic events of low intensity. The strongest shock has reached one magnitude of 1.9. The depths of hypocenter they remained low, with values ​​between 1.58 km And 2.53 km For the most magnitude events.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 26 May to 1 June 2025. Credit: Ingv



No significant variations of the Geochimic parameters monitored in the reference week, keeping the trends of increased flows and heating of the hydrothermal system already known. The temperature sensor installed a Pisciarelli5 meters from the main fumarola, showed an average value of about 96 ° C in the last week. Although the values ​​of the CO flow 2 From the Pisciarelli station they are in line with the multi -year trends, in the last week there has been a rapid decrease in the measured value compared to the previous periods, considered local and to be verified in the next few days.

Updates on the lifting of the soil

The phenomenon of soil lifting At Campi Flegrei continues to manifest themselves with an average rate of about 15 millimeters per month Starting from the beginning of April 2025. This period follows a phase that began in mid -February 2025, in which the average lifting speed was significantly higher, reaching around 30 millimeters per month until the end of March. The total lifting recorded at Rite’s GNSS station is approximately 28 centimeters from January 2024.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 1 June 2025. Credit: Ingv



Summary of the weekly bulletin of 3 June 2025

As for the expected scenarios, the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory does not include significant short -term evolutions in the Flegrei fields area. Summarizing the results of the bulletin: