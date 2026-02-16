New eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, lava fountains up to 300 meters high: the video

An image of the latest eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Credit: USGS.



New eruption for the volcano Kilauealocated approximately 300 km from the capital of Hawaii Honululu, which started his 42° eruptive episode, characterized by lava fountains whose height also reached i 300 meters. This was announced by the USGS, the United States Geological Survey: the event started on February 15 and it is still ongoing, as can also be seen in X’s post below. Regarding safety, the alert level has now dropped to “observation”, while the aviation advisory remains orange.

The eruption affected the summit part of the volcano and gave rise to two different ones fountains Of lavaalso responsible for the release of large quantities of dust And ashes. This plume has already reached a maximum altitude of approx 10km relative to sea level and winds blowing from the northeast suggest that some of the material will be deposited on land near Halemaʻumaʻu. As regards i Pele’s hair – i.e. particular thread-like eruptive products which can cause irritation if in contact with eyes and skin – their fall to the ground is expected within 30km approximately from the eruptive site.

It’s one worrying situation? Actually, no: the USGS carefully monitors Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and reports that since December 23, 2024, almost all episodes have lasted a day or less. Nonetheless, they warn the population to respect all the safety rules typical of these situations, so as to limit the risk as much as possible.