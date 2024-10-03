New exercise at Campi Flegrei and IT-Alert message for volcanic risk: dates and methods

From 9 to 12 October the national exercise will be held at the Campi Flegrei “EXE Flegrei 2024”, the third and final exercise of the Civil Protection scheduled for this year in the area. Unlike those of April and May, which concerned the risk of bradyseism, this one concerns the volcanic risktherefore relating to the possibility of an eruption in the Phlegraean area. The exercise will therefore simulate the operations to be carried out in the event that thered alert for a possible imminent volcanic eruption. In particular, on October 12th they will be test evacuation procedures on a sample of citizens belonging to seven Municipalities of the red zone identified in the national emergency plan for volcanic risk for the Campi Flegrei of the Civil Protection. Citizen participation in the exercise is free and voluntary.

The areas foreseen by the evacuation plan and the municipal waiting areas (in blue).



Preliminary meetings with citizens

A meeting between the new Head of Civil Protection is scheduled for October 3rd Fabio Ciciliano and the citizens in Bagnoli. In the municipalities involved (Naples, Pozzuoli, Bacoli, Monte di Procida, Quarto, Marano di Napoli, Giugliano in Campania) information points to illustrate to the population how to participate (to join, citizens must sign a request). Moreover, they were foreseen meetings with institutions and citizens to illustrate the program of the exercise days and to present the national emergency plan for volcanic risk for the Campi Flegrei. Among these meetings there was that of the Department of Civil Protection and the Civil Protection of the Campania Region with the Foreign Embassies and Consulates present on Italian territory and the NATO Command of Naples. Communication is very important to raise community awareness and raise awareness of volcanic risk.

Evacuation methods at the Campi Flegrei

The objective of the exercise is to verify the assisted removal plan of the population from the red zone, in case of alarm for a possible eruption, and more generally to test the national plan for volcanic risk at Campi Flegrei. THE’October 11th at 5 pm the sending of a will be tested IT-alert message (national public warning system of the Civil Protection) to all those who will be in the Campania Region. The evacuation drill will take place on October 12 and will consist of the assisted removal of citizens from waiting areas internal to the Municipalities, identified by the Municipal Planning. The transfer will take place on the buses of the Campania Region towards meeting areaslocated outside the red zone and defined by regional planning. Information will be provided here on the transfer by train to the first reception points of the twinned Provinces or autonomous Regions.

An evacuation test had already been carried out in 2019 due to volcanic risk (the “EXE Flegrei 2019”), but this is the first after the approval of the update of the municipal removal plan for the volcanic risk of the Campi Flegrei.