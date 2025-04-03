New key on WhatsApp for Meta Ai: what it is, what is it for and why you can’t (still) disable

If you have noticed a new key on WhatsApp with the shape of a blue circle and fuchsia on the screen Chat of the application and you are wondering what it is, the answer is simple: it is the button that allows you to recall Meta Aithe assistant based on the artificial intelligence of Meta. This function, landed in Italy and other European countries in recent days, is spreading on all the apps of the group of Mark Zuckerberg, including Facebook, Instagram And Messengerand is powered by Llama 3.2the owner and open source linguistic model developed by the company. At the moment It is not possible to deactivate the function and remove the colored circle.

What is and how the new key on Whatsapp works

The circular button introduced on WhatsApp is used to access directly to the chat with the assistant Meta aideveloped on the basis of the model Llama 3.2 of Menlo Park’s giant. Meta Ai, when we write this article, offers a limited set of functionality, however focused on tools useful in daily life, such as the generation of texts consistent with the context, the review and rewriting of phrases and paragraphs following indications on topic and style, or the correction of existing texts, a bit as if it were an integrated writing assistant in the popular messaging service.

Because it is not possible to remove the key on WhatsApp and how to delete the chat of Meta Ai

If you are among those who annoy the icon in question, put your soul in peace because, apparently, Destination has no intention of offering the possibility of disabling it. Confirmed it to Corriere della Sera A spokesman for the company, which reported:

Meta Ai is integrated and cannot be deactivated, but has been designed to be activated only on an explicit request by calling it or deliberately clicking on the circular symbol.

The only thing you can do is go to eliminate the possible chat of Meta Ai Present in the chat chronology. Even if this will not remove the notorious colored circle, you will at least reduce the presence of destination to the on WhatsApp. To do this, just perform a prolonged tap on the meta chat aitouch the icon of the bang located above and press on Elimine (if you use Android) or scroll through the finger from the right to the left on the chat of Meta aipress on ⋯ Other and touch the voice Delete chat Twice below (on iPhone).

How to eliminate chat with destination ai.



The strategy of Meta

The deep integration of artificial intelligence in the Meta apps is part of a strategy aimed at making the ai more and more present in daily digital interactions. With Llama 3.2In fact, he has acquired new skills, such as the Real time search on Google and Bing And the advanced generation of images (not yet available in the EU territory), and evidently the company hopes to attract more and more users towards its model. If the “bet” of Meta is winning, less and less the users interested in deactivating the colored circle appeared in recent days on WhatsApp could be less and less.