New scene 2, the judges speak. Geolier, Fibra and Rose Villain: “This year we are more severe”

The second season of the new scene, the musical competition of the rap world produced by Fremantle, is made up of 8 episodes, divided into 3 parts. The first 4 episodes are already available only on Netflix, while episodes 5-7 will arrive on April 7 and the final will be released on April 14th. Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain return, more demanding than ever, to play the role of judges in the rap show that goes in search of the protagonists of the new Italian scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros. In the various tests, the three judges are flanked by big names in Italian rap, special guests of the show that help to define the outcome of the competition.

New scene 2: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar