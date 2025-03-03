Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

Whether you took a few days of vacation for Carnival or that you are going on like nothing if you were looking for advice to choose what to watch on first videos this week you are in the right place: here are our streaming suggestions caught between new releases and expiring titles.

Among the novelties we point out, in case you have escaped, the Spanish series His Majesty, and then the romantic film takes love. Among the expiring content is the embarrassment of the choice: scroll to the end to choose your movie (or your docu-film in case you choose Michael Jackson’s This is it) and good week!

His Majesty (Original Spain TV series) – Exit date 27 February

After being involved in a financial scandal, King Alfonso XIV decides to retire to private life for a few months. In the meantime, someone has to take the reins of the monarchy, and his alternative is his daughter Pilar. The princess will have to demonstrate to the entire country not to be irresponsible, lazy and unable as the subjects think. Still, they may not have all the wrong.

Love takes – Picture This (Film Original UK) – Release date 6 March

In this exciting romantic comedy, Pia (Simone Ashley), photographer in difficulty, receives a prediction: true love and success in his career await it in the next five appointments he will participate in. With the marriage of the sister who looms and the family who acts as an organizer of meetings, his ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing his sentimental and professional life in the chaos.

The trailer and the things to know about the love

You’re Killing Me (Film 2024) – Release date 2 March

After being put on the waiting list for a prestigious college Eden, he participates in a mysterious party organized by a rich classmate in the hope of obtaining the sponsorship of one of the wealthy participants. But the party soon turns into a struggle for survival with all the other guests against her in a deadly hunting.

All Love for Grace (Film 2018) – Date of expiration 10 March

A timeless story that takes place against the background of the Coffee Fields of the Hawaii of the 1920s: a journey to discover a young man who transcends the boundaries of prejudices and social class and goes in search of a forbidden love.

Michael Jackson’s This is It (DOCU -FILM 2009) – Despite date 10 March

This is IT is a documentary-musical film made using the material shot by pop-star Michael Jackson in the days immediately preceding his death, while preparing the choreography for the “This is IT” tour scheduled in London, starting from July 2009.

Private Justice (Film 2009) – Expiry date 10 March

Clyde Shelton witnesses the murder of his wife and daughter at the hands of two thieves. The two criminals are captured but due to a wicked pact between the defense lawyer and the district prosecutor, the worst is released. Clyde decides that taking revenge on a single criminal is not enough, it is the whole American system that must pay for this macroscopic injustice.

Whiplash (Film 2015) – Expiry date 10 March

Andrew, 19, dreams of becoming the best jazz drummer of his generation. At the Manhattan Conservatory, where it is practiced relentlessly, however the competition is fierce.

Beauty and the beast (film 2016) – expiration date 10 March

Cinematographic remake of the great classic Beauty and the Beast. Directed by Christophe Gans and masterfully played by Léa Seydoux (Bastardi without glory, Midnight in Paris) and Vincent Cassel (The Black Swan, in Dangerous Method), in the role of Belle and the Beast respectively.

Secret Window (Film 2004) – Despite date 10 March

Johnny Depp (appointed to an Academy Award in 2003 as the best actor for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curso of the Black Pearl) performs in his most engaging performance in this action thriller and suspense that boasts an exceptional cast, including John Turturro, Maria Bello, the winner of an Academy Award Timothy Hutton

The man without shadow (film 2000) – expiration date 10 March

What would you do if you were invisible? How far would you go? After years of experimentation, Dr. Sebastian Caine, a brilliant but arrogant and selfish scientist, who works for the Ministry of Defense, is able to make mammals invisible and then bring them back to the initial state. Determined to seal the discovery, Caine orders his team to move on to phase 3.