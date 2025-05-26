Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

Last week of May, he began to feel the scent of summer also in the news of the first videos. In fact, among the new releases there are the comedy films for high school trip: Majorca and 10 days with his own, but if you are looking for something more serious eye to the new wrong sisters series, and if you have not yet seen it give a chance to the film Till Death. For those who love cinema, there are as always very interesting films among the expiring content, including Jurassic Park (and the whole saga) and innocent lies: the choice is the choice and good week.

Wrong sisters (Original TV series Thriller genre) – release date 29 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

Based on the book of the bestseller Alafair Burke, the wrong sisters is an electrifying thriller miniseries in 8 episodes that tells of all those horrible things capable of removing two sisters and, in the end, of bringing them closer. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high -profile media executive, lives a dream life with a fascinating lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), while the separate sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggle to get to the end of the month and remain clean. When Adam is brutally assassinated, the suspicions about the alleged killer deeply shake the family, bringing together the two sisters, who try to unravel a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

The trailer and things to know about wrong sisters

Maturity Journey: Majorca (Film Original Such Comedy) – release date 30 May

A Young Adult Comedy that combines the “Yolo” spirit of Project X with the pop iconography told in Spring Breakers. 2021 In a few months their roads will separate forever, and it is the perfect opportunity to greet this phase of their life in style. But, as soon as you arrive on the island, a maxi Focola di Coronavirus forces them to remain closed in quarantine in a hotel, without being able to leave their rooms. The pandemic has already stolen the last year, and now they have no intention of letting this moment take away too. It is not the party they had imagined, but they are determined to live it as they deserve, all together. At any cost.

Till Death (film 2021) – release date 24 May

Emma, ​​played by Megan Fox, is blocked in a dying wedding. Following a trauma in his past he sought refuge by marrying his lawyer Mark. But from Mark’s kind aspect there is a darker truth that puts Emma’s well -being to the test.

10 days with his (film 2025) – release date 31 May

The Rovelli family is leaving for Puglia where her eldest daughter Camilla will move to attend the university with her boyfriend Antonio. However, his father Carlo is not ready to let his first -genic first go so easily.

Barabbas (Film 2019) – Date of expiration 31 May

A unique look at the well -known history of the death and resurrection of Christ, whom we see with the eyes of the brigand Barabba escaped to death on the cross.

Ashfall – Final Countdown (Film 2019) – Date of expiration 31 May

With Lee Byung-Hun, Squid Game Star, an unmissable action movie. One of the greatest volcanic explosions in Korean history takes place on the Baekdu mountain, causing a series of violent earthquakes and landslides. The peninsula falls suddenly in chaos and it is expected that further eruptions can erase the nation forever.

Jurassic Park (Film 1993) – Expiry date 1 June

A rich entrepreneur builds a large amusement park in an island off the coast Rica, populating it with prehistoric reptiles, cloned by the DNA of extinct dinosaurs. But animals escape control with disastrous consequences. 3 Oscar® – Best special sound effects, best sound, better visual special effects.

Innocenti Bugie (Film 2010) – Expiry date 1 June

June is an unfortunate single in love that after a dark appointment with Roy finds himself in spite of himself involved in the daring misadventures. Roy is an international spy who will bring with him June to an escape around the world, between shootings and chases, to defend an invention that could solve the energy problems of the planet.

Unfaithful – unfaithful love (Film 2002) – Expiry date 1 June

Edward and Connie Sumner are a bourgeois couple in New York. Beautiful house, an eight -year -old son and a well -being achieved, but also a lot of routine. So when Connie accidentally knows a young foreigner, passion breaks out between the two. When Edward discovers the betrayal, the initial torment turns into a devastating anger that pushes him to kill the rival.

Don’t Say A Word (Film 2002) – Expiry date 1 June

Conrad is a psychiatrist in New York, with a splendid wife and a daughter. One day his life is turned upside down by a group of criminals, led by Koster, who kidnap his daughter. Koster wants one thing from Conrad: that he can enter the mind of Elisabeth Burrows, a girl hospitalized in a asylum, so that she reveals where a jewel is stolen ten years earlier