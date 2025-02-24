Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

February also turns to the end, and to greet this month on first video a load of laughter arrives. Among the novelties of this week, in fact, in addition to the dramatic film, the boys of the Nickel is the second edition of the comic show Lol Talent Show. But watch out for the many contents expiring, we have chosen some films for you: good choice and good week!

Lol Talent Show: Whoever makes you laugh is inside 2 (show Original Italy) – Exit date 27th

Number of episodes and output methods: 4 episodes all together

Professional comedians, amateurs and artists of all kinds are back to perform in front of an exceptional jury to play the chance to become part of the cast of the fifth season of Lol: whoever laughs is out. Elio and Katia Follesa, among the most loved protagonists of the past editions of Lol, will take on the role of jurors again and Lillo Petrolo will join them. While Mago Forest, also a veteran of the comedy show, will accompany the judges in search of the next competitor of Lol. There will be four episode guest stars, Edoardo Ferrario, Valeria Graci, Lucia Ocone and Andrea Pisani, who will join the jury and will be able to change the fate of a competitor.

The trailer and advances of Lol Talent Show 2

The boys of the Nickel (Exclusive film) – release date 27 February

Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, winner of the Pulitzer prize, Nickel Boys tells the powerful friendship between two young African American who face the heartbreaking evidence of a reformed in Florida together.

The Family Man (Film 2000) – Despite date 1 March

The “King of Wall Street” is given the opportunity to see what his life would have been, if 13 years earlier he had not taken the fateful flight that led him to success. His Ferrari and his money is gone, but perhaps it is not the end of the world …

The red corner – guilty until proven otherwise (Film 1998) – expiration date 1 March

Successful lawyer, Jack Moore as a consultant and business mediator of a large group operating in the show sector, arrives in China to complete negotiations regarding the satellite communications. The task this time is very delicate, because for the first time China seems available to sign such a treaty.

The apartment (film 1960) – expiration date 1 March

In the apartment that Baxter lends to his groups for their escapades, he tries suicide the lover of the head of the staff with whom Baxter is in love.

Under Martial Court (Film 2002) – Date of expiration 1 March

During the Second World War, a law student enrolled as a lieutenant is captured and taken prisoner of war.

He throws his mother from the train (Film 1987) – Expiry date 1 March

Owen Lift is a shy boy obsessed with his mother’s domineering attitude. When he discovers that his professor would like to take revenge on his ex -wife, he offers him a pact to free himself definitively of the two women.

Without exclusion of strokes (film 1988) – expiration date 1 March

The martial arts expert Frank Dux is invited to Hong Kong to participate in Kumite, in which the best fighters in the world collide to find out who the absolute warrior is. The army is chasing him and being able to become the first western winner will be hard.

Are you God? It’s me, Margaret. (Film 2023) – Expareive date 2 March

With Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson in the role of Margaret, this timeless growth story exceeds decades and speaks to several generations. At 11, Margaret moved to a new city and begins to reflect on everything related to life, friendship and adolescence.

Fargo (Film 1996) – Expiry date 1 March

Auto merchant Jerry Landegaard (William H. Macy) takes on two thugs to kidnap his wife. Soon, the police chief Marge Gunderson, a pregnant and very lively girl, (Frances McDormand) deals with the case. Will it be ready for the challenge?