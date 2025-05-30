Nine films and three TV series to watch on first videos in this long weekend

Weekend with the bridge for the Republic Day, and then this Friday Streaming Tips particularly abundant for first video subscribers. Among the novelties of the catalog we point out, the series side, the second season of the animated series the second best hospital in the galaxy, the new thriller miniseries wrong sisters and the third episode of Nine Perfect Strangers 2. Among the films instead we remember the release of the Spanish comedy maturity journey: Majorca and the Italian one 10 days with his. And then there are many expiring films that deserve a chance: scroll through the list to the end, make your choice and good weekend!

The second best hospital in Galassia 2 (Animed Series Original Comedy Gender) – Exit date 27 May

In the second season of the second best hospital in the galaxy, Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech enjoy fame and success, until a Cyborg journalist starts to dig a little too deeply in the Sleech’s past.

Wrong sisters (Original TV series Thriller genre) – release date 29 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

Based on the book of the bestseller Alafair Burke, the wrong sisters is an electrifying thriller miniseries in 8 episodes that tells of all those horrible things capable of removing two sisters and, in the end, of bringing them closer. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high -profile media executive, lives a dream life with a fascinating lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), while the separate sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggle to get to the end of the month and remain clean. When Adam is brutally assassinated, the suspicions about the alleged killer deeply shake the family, bringing together the two sisters, who try to unravel a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

The review of sisters wrong

Maturity Journey: Majorca (Film Original Such Comedy) – release date 30 May

A Young Adult Comedy that combines the “Yolo” spirit of Project X with the pop iconography told in Spring Breakers. 2021 In a few months their roads will separate forever, and it is the perfect opportunity to greet this phase of their life in style. But, as soon as you arrive on the island, a maxi Focola di Coronavirus forces them to remain closed in quarantine in a hotel, without being able to leave their rooms. The pandemic has already stolen the last year, and now they have no intention of letting this moment take away too. It is not the party they had imagined, but they are determined to live it as they deserve, all together. At any cost.

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 3 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – Exit date 29 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Episode title: Special excursion. Masha’s guests are finally all arrived, and now it can start the healing path. And the route begins with a particular excursion.

The review of Nine Perfect Strangers 2

The explanation of the end of the first season of nine perfect strangers

10 days with his (film 2025) – release date 31 May

The Rovelli family is leaving for Puglia where her eldest daughter Camilla will move to attend the university with her boyfriend Antonio. However, his father Carlo is not ready to let his first -genic first go so easily.

Tigerland (Film 2000) – Expiry date 2 June

In September 1971 a group of recruits came to Fort Polk, for the military training that will prepare them for the war in Vietnam. The last week of training is held in a place where the environmental conditions are completely similar to hostile Vietnamese forests, this place is called Tigerland.

The Sentinel (Film 2006) – Date of expiration 2 June

Pete Garrison is a secret service agent with a hero’s past: he saved the life of President Reagan in the 1981 attack. Now he has to safeguard that of the First Lady, with which he has a escaped relationship, because a conspiracy seems to threaten president and consort.

Stay – In the Labyrinth of the Mind (Film 2006) – Date of expiration 2 June

Sam Foster is a conscientious New York psychiatrist, who tries to prevent Henry Lethem, an introverted patient, from committing suicide. Behind this story, however, there is a more disturbing mystery: Henry’s analysis begins to have a disruptive effect on Sam’s reality. The psychiatrist is increasingly unrelated to Henry’s life, and then in the labyrinth of his conscience

Love stories (Film 1996) – Expiry date 2 June

40s, deep south of the United States. After the death of the parents, the young Collin Fenwick spends the adolescence in the company of the Dolly and Verena aunts.

Fear Reflexes (Film 2008) – Expiry date 2 June

The ex-political Ben Carson (Kiefer Sutherland) is the night guardian of the ruins of the Mayflower warehouses. In the mirrors on the walls, horrible reflections and monstrous creatures are manifested. In fact, from the mirrors seem to come to the double doubles of those who reflect on it. Unfortunately for Ben, the nightmare is more real than ever …

Radio Killer (Film 2002) – Date of expiration June 2nd

Lewis is about to start a long journey to the car in the car, in which he will see his childhood friend Venna. In Salt Lake City, his older brother Fuller decides to join him and during a stop buying a CB radio, with which he enjoys making fun of the listening truck drivers. But the joke will not go absolutely well and one of the truck drivers will start following them, to take revenge

My father, Pablo Escobar (film 2009) – expiration date 2 June

The story of Pablo Escobar – Colombian drug boss, killer and family father – through the eyes of his son Sebastian and the children of two of the most important victims of Escobar.