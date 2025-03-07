Nine films and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Waiting for the arrival of spring do you still want to enjoy the last winter weekends with sofa and cover watching what’s on first videos? Here are our streaming advice, caught between the latest catalog news and the expiring content.

Among the new releases we point out in particular the romantic comedy Picture This, while if you cannot help but see a series there are the new Spanish comedy His Majesty and the 2021 City of Paradise miniseries. Among the new releases also the Life science fiction film – not to go beyond the limit, but flow to the end because among the films expiring in the next few days there are real goodies … like the time of apples. The choice is to you and good weekend!

His Majesty (Original Spain TV series) – Exit date 27 February

After being involved in a financial scandal, King Alfonso XIV decides to retire to private life for a few months. In the meantime, someone has to take the reins of the monarchy, and his alternative is his daughter Pilar. The princess will have to demonstrate to the entire country not to be irresponsible, lazy and unable as the subjects think. Still, they may not have all the wrong.

Love takes – Picture This (Film Original UK) – Release date 6 March

In this exciting romantic comedy, Pia (Simone Ashley), photographer in difficulty, receives a prediction: true love and success in his career await it in the next five appointments he will participate in. With the marriage of the sister who looms and the family who acts as an organizer of meetings, his ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing his sentimental and professional life in the chaos.

The review of Scetta Love

LIFE – Not to exceed the limit (film 2017) – release date 5 March

Six components of an international space station are struggling with the greatest discovery in humanity: the first evidence that certify the existence of life on Mars. As the research continues, the methods used by them will have unexpected consequences and the alien life will show more intelligent than they believed.

City of Paradiso (TV series 2021, 1 season) – Release date 7 March

A controversial rock group with ties with the occult and the entourage that works with them, try to keep their family of the west coast united in the chaos of the record industry, while a disturbing secret of the singer and a young Groupie arrives at his door.

Riddick (film 2013) – Expiry date 11 March

Betrayed by his own species and left to die on a desolate planet, Riddick struggle for life against ferocious aliens. After using the sizes of sizes from the whole galaxy as a Pedine for his revenge plan, he triggers a ferocious retaliation before returning to his planet Christmas Furya and saving him from destruction.

We are your friends (Film 2015) – Expiry date 11 March

Cole, a young DJ, makes the knowledge of the most experienced and famous colleague James Reed, and finds in him a guide capable of giving a change to his career so far disappointing. At the same time Cole falls in love with Sophie.

Black Butterfly (Film 2017) – Expiry date 11 March

Antonio Banderas is Paul, a short -decree screenwriter of ideas, who collects a vagabond on the street, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and offers him a place to stay. When the unbalanced foreigner takes Paul hostage and forces him to write, secrets buried for a long time will come to light.

The Forgotten (Film 2005) – Expiry date 11 March

A mother cries the loss of her son. Suddenly, her husband swears that they have never had a son, his doctor says he is in the grip of hallucinations, and there is no trace of the existence of his son. Her search for truth by the woman reveals a conspiracy made of superhuman terror.

SLEVIN – Criminal pact (Film 2006) – Expiry date 11 March

Discuss of his life, which does not go to swollen sails, Slevin decides to move to New York for a while. However, man does not realize that his real nightmare has yet to start.

Upside Down (Film 2013) – Expiry date 11 March

Look towards the sky and prepare to stretch your eyes: city, forests and oceans, turned upside down above your heads. Two worlds, one above, one below, so close, yet always unattainable … until someone, one day, dared to challenge the law of gravity. Adam and Eden love each other and this is the only thing that matters.

The time of apples (film 1983) – expiration date 11 March

The passage of thirteen -year -old Vic from childhood to adolescence is seen through relationships with peers, family, love. All pervaded of poetry and delicacy.