Nine films and two TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

First week of vacation for most of the students of Italy, and then one more reason to consult our first video streaming advice with the new releases and the expiring titles. Among the novelties we point out the British comedy film Deep Cover – under cover actors, the second season of the Comedy Thejackalesca small fish and then three films that can replenish the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform: the Strange Darling thriller, the historic Golda and the Italian inspired ten minutes. Do not forget the expiring titles, with many films but also with the legendary Scrubs series (of which a new season is in production after so many years): the choice and good week!

Deep Cover – undercover actors (film UK genre Comedy) – release date 12 June

Deep Cover – undercover actors is an action comedy in which Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, improvisation teacher, wonders if he has lost his chance to be successful. When an undercover policeman (Sean Bean) offers her the role of life, recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate the London gangs playing dangerous criminals.

The trailer and things to know about Deep Cover

Small fish season 2 (Italian TV series, genre: comedy) – Exit date 13 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge

The series starring The Jackal (Ciro Priello, Fabio Balsamo, Aurora Leone, Gianluca Fasta) and a small (and ramshackle) advertising agency that continues to grow, returns with the second, highly anticipated season. Greta (Martina Tinnirello) pushes the company to challenges on a national scale with the complicity of the producer Fabio. Aurora overcomes a farewell and focuses on her career, Fr and Ciro face their trauma by learning more and more to accept themselves. The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown.

The trailer and advances of small fish 2

Strange Darling (Film 2025) – release date 9 June

Cardiopalm psychological thriller that follows the hunt between a killer and his victim, exploring the dark side of human relationships in an atmosphere full of tension.

Golda (Film 2023) – release date 11 June

The invasion of Israel by Egypt and Syria, will unleash the Yom Kippur war by grasping unprepared in October 1973, the whole country as well as Golda Meir, the first Premier Donna d’Israel.

Ten minutes (film 2024) – release date 13 June

Ten minutes a day can change the course of the day. Ten minutes doing something completely new can change the course of a lifetime. This is what will discover Bianca in the middle of an existential crisis. New meetings, the discovery of special ties and listening to those who have always loved us. Sometimes it takes little to start again and this film teaches us.

Love each other like dogs and cats (film 2020) – expiration date 15 June

A booking does not go as expected and two tenants must share a house in a sea city, but this organization is not ideal, because the two could not be more different: one loves dogs and the other cats.

Tips of Valentine’s Day (Film 2018) – Expiry date of 15 June

Avery, a blogger, was about to give up love when one day, bringing his dog to the vet, he meets the beautiful doctor Brenne. What Avery does not know is that Brenden’s ex -girlfriend broke with him because of the address book of Avery advice.

Two hearts in Paris (Film 2024) – expiration date 15 June

Anna and Sebastian work for an American company that deals with advertising campaigns. Their boss sends them to Paris, the hometown of Sebastian, to conclude a contract with the famous Durand Diamonds, a prestigious manufacturer of jewelry and diamonds.

Love Café (Film 2017) – Expidence date 15 June

Megan returns to his hometown, where he will have to conclude a deal, help the bar of his father and face the return of his sweet half of childhood.

Love never divorces (film 2015) – expiration date 15 June

The sudden marriage of a young couple is immediately canceled by the bride’s parents. Years later, they discover that due to a technical problem in the documents are still husband and wife.

Scrubs (Seasons TV Series 1-9) – Expiry date of 17 June

Enter the bizarre world of the Sacro Cuore hospital.