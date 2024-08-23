Nine Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

The holidays are coming to an end for many, but for this weekend we can still delude ourselves that there is time before returning to work, and so here are our atreaming tips for Prime Video subscribers.

Let’s start with the latest news, the comedy sequel Falla gira 2. The cult series Prison Break has also recently been added to the catalog, and speaking of cults, take a look at our selection of expiring titles, which includes several more or less recent films and also two series like Law & Order: Organized Crime and Le Bureau. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Make It Turn 2 – Offline (Film Exclusive) – Release Date August 23

For over a year, the world has been in a new mode: it is completely offline. Everyone seems, despite themselves, to have resigned themselves to this new “analog” condition of living everyday life, including Natan who, after his job as an influencer faded away, had to reinvent himself as a promoter of household equipment in supermarkets. Things are no better for his brother Arturo and his friends, the former drug dealer Oreste and the journalist Guglielmo. When Arturo lets slip that there is a very weak signal in the bathrooms of the City offices, Natan decides to intervene: he will bring the Internet back to the world. Standing in the way of this “mission impossible” are three young hackers, Zoe, Greta and Malcom, in the pay of the ruthless Muller, a criminal who heads the Noweb group that is leading the fight against the Internet and its reappearance on earth.

The review of the first film

Prison Break (TV Series, Seasons 1-5) – Release Date August 19

Michael Scofield decides to get himself arrested on purpose so he can get into Fox River Prison, where his brother has been unjustly imprisoned. His goal is to plan an escape from the inside.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001 film) – due date August 29

From JK Rowling’s enchanting bestseller, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is pure visual enchantment. For the most magical experience ever in your home.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004 film) – expiration date August 31

Joel and Clementine love each other. Theirs is a beautiful story but, like all the most intense relationships, it is destined to crumble over time. Clementine has reached the end of the line and decides to erase Joel from her life, turning to a clinic specialized in erasing memories. Too bad that Joel has also thought of doing the same and it is not certain that it will work.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (TV Series 2022, Season 1) – Due Date August 31

Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Elliot Stabler, who, still grieving a devastating personal loss, returns to the NYPD to fight organized crime. But the city and the precinct have changed dramatically in the past decade, and he finds himself forced to adapt to the criminal justice system as he seeks a personal reckoning.

Waiting (2001 film) – expiration date August 31

Always remember the golden rule of dining out: never piss off the person serving you food! Ryan Reynolds, Anna Farris (Scary Movie series) and Justin Long star in this hilarious comedy about a group of mischievous waiters, waitresses and chefs who are just waiting to show customers how amazing service can be at the ShenaniganZ restaurant.

Romantiche (2023 film) – due date August 31

The affectionate and ironic portrait of four very different young girls who, with their insecurities, fears and desires, try to make their way in the world.

Valmont (1990 film) – expiration date August 31

Baroque France, before 1789. The Vicomte de Valmont (Colin Firth) and the Marquise de Merteuil (Annette Bening) make a pact according to which the nobleman must seduce the young woman who is about to marry the marquise’s lover and take her virginity. Everything succeeds, but there is a remedy for everything, except death. Based on the novel of the same name “Dangerous Liaisons”.

Le Bureau – Undercover (TV Series 2015, 5 Seasons) – expiration date August 31st

Within the French secret service, there is a clandestine group of undercover agents. In order to complete their missions, their false identities must be completely unsuspected and very elaborate. These new identities studied at the table are called “legends”. But despite the very strict rules imposed, there are those who are willing to risk everything for love.

The Wind of Forgiveness (2005 film) – expiration date August 31

Einar Gilkyson is an old rancher who has turned his back on the rest of the world after the death of his only son. The only person Einar has a relationship with is his great friend and right-hand man Mitch Bradley. But one day his daughter-in-law Jean, along with her eleven-year-old daughter, knocks on his door looking for a safe place. Unfortunately, Einar believes she is the cause of his suffering.

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005 film) – due date August 31

Japan, 1929. Chiyo Sakamoto is a beautiful little girl bought to work in an okiya, a brothel where geishas practice their age-old profession. Having overcome the jealousy of her rivals and learned the arts of seduction and good manners, Chiyo is the geisha sought after by the most powerful men of the time, just as her world heads towards World War II.

Beyond Borders (2003 film) – expiration date August 31

Sarah Jordan lives a quiet life, but her world is turned upside down when Nick Callahan crashes a charity ball where he delivers a fiery plea for the children he serves in Africa. Drawn to Nick and his cause, Sarah abandons her comforts and well-being for the harsh realities of Africa, Cambodia and Chechnya, rediscovering her passion for life.