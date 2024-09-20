Nine Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

Are you planning long marathons in front of Prime Video for this weekend? Perfect, because between new releases and expiring titles, you’ll be spoiled for choice. In fact, the new episode of The Rings of Power 2 and the complete second season of Sono Lillo are coming out. The list of films that will be canceled at the end of the month is expiring, so take a look to the end to get inspired. The choice is yours and have a great weekend!

Sono Lillo 2 (Original TV series) – release date September 19

Release Schedule: 6 Episodes All Together

The successful comedy series directed by Eros Puglielli returns with Lillo Petrolo as the protagonist; alongside him Pietro Sermonti, Sara Lazzaro, Katia Follesa, Marco Marzocca, Cristiano Caccamo, and with the participation of Paolo Calabresi and Corrado Guzzanti. Thanks to Posaman, the most superhero superhero ever, Lillo now enjoys enormous popularity. But on the American set of his next film, he discovers that Sergio has given up all his image rights for a blockbuster about Posaman, a superhero Camorra member. Desperate, he will try in every way to free himself from the film that would end up destroying his career. To complicate things, problems of identity and heart will be added with the return of Marzia from Japan, curses and dimensional passages. Sono Lillo 2 is produced by Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video.

Sono Lillo 2 Review

The interview with Lillo Petrolo

Interview with Corrado Guzzanti

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series, Episode 6) – Release Date September 19

Ep. 6 – Where is he?: Galadriel considers a proposition. Elendil is judged. The Stranger stands at a crossroads. Sauron’s plans bear fruit.

The spoiler-free review

The summary of the first three episodes

Episode 4 recap

Episode 5 recap

The Ugly Truth (2009 film) – due date September 29

A romantically disillusioned television producer is unwittingly drawn into a series of bizarre tests by the chauvinistic host of the show “The Ugly Truth,” who is determined to prove the validity of her theories about relationships and help her find her soul mate—but with unexpected results.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017 film) – due date September 28

Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life begins to fall apart when the behavior of a teenager he has taken under his wing turns sinister.

Army of Darkness (1993 film) – expiration date October 1

To do battle with the horrific “Deadites,” Bruce Campbell returns in “The Evil Dead” as Ash, a chainsaw-wielding department store clerk who faces off against an army of zombies when he is sucked into England’s Dark Ages.

Stargate (1995 film) – expiration date October 1st

Set in the fantastical world of the Great Pyramids, “Stargate” is the story of two very different men (Kurt Russell, James Spader) who team up to uncover the mystery of a curious artifact that could reveal the origins of civilization.

21 Jump Street (2012 film) – expiration date October 1

A pair of incompetent cops are assigned to impersonate high school students to investigate a synthetic drug ring.

Red Zone – 22 Miles of Fire (2018 Movie) – Expiration Date October 1

An adrenaline-pumping spy story starring John Malkovich, Mark Wahlberg and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, Mile 22 is a powerful, spectacular and gripping action thriller that will keep viewers glued to the screen.

The Dark Knight (2008 film) – due date October 1

Batman faces a dangerous and violent criminal in the grip of madness, called the Joker.

Rocky (1977 film) – expiration date October 1

In this Academy Award®-winning film, Sylvester Stallone, as boxer Rocky Balboa, delivers unforgettable power as he “stands it all” against world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers)!

Creed (2016 film) – due date October 1

Adonis Johnson (Michael B Jordan) never knew his father, heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who died before he was born. With boxing in his blood, he goes to Philadelphia to convince Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train him.