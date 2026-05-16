Not Suitable for Work on Disney+, the trailer and release date of the new sitcom

A new New York sitcom. Disney+ announces Not Suitable for Workan original comedy series created by Mindy Kaling. Here’s the trailer, release date, cast and everything we know.

Not Suitable for Work on Disney+, the trailer

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Not Suitable for Work on Disney+, the plot

The series, reads the synopsis, tells the story of five work-obsessed twenty-somethings in New York who aim for professional success and, time permitting, also personal happiness, in the most glamorous neighborhood of Manhattan, Murray Hill.

Not Suitable for Work on Disney+, the cast

The cast of the series includes, among others, Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Jay Ellis. Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington are recurring guest stars.

Not Suitable for Work on Disney+, when it comes out

The series debuts Tuesday 2 June 2026 exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and internationally, and on Hulu in the United States, with three episodes available at launch.