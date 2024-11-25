November 25, World Day against Violence against Women: ISTAT and CNR data for 2024

Today, November 25, 2024like every year, is the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The Day was established in 1999 by the UN on the anniversary of the killing in 1960 of the Mirabal sisters, political activists, ordered by the then dictator of the Dominican Republic Rafael Trujilo.

Let’s see some significant data relating toItaly. According to CNR data, one in two women has suffered at least one episode of physical or psychological violence in their life. According to ISTAT, the 31.5% of women between 16 and 70 have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. The perpetrators of sexual violence against women are for the most part partner (62.7% of cases), family members or friends (9.4% of cases). This also applies to psychological violence: one in four women has suffered it at the hands of their partner and one in two at the hands of an ex-partner.

From a small survey I did among 24 colleagues in the office where I work, between the ages of 25 and 35, it emerged that the 50% of these have suffered physical or sexual violence, the 62% has suffered psychological violence or stalking, and the 30% he has never suffered violence.

Violence, of whatever kind, has serious consequences on the quality of life in the short, medium and long term: depression, anxiety attacks, problems with one’s body are unfortunately common effects. Violence can even result in death. According to ISTAT statistics, in 2022 85% of murders of women were feminicidesthat is, murders that occurred within the family or within unstable romantic relationships.

Unfortunately, however, there are still few women who report the violence they suffer: only the 5%according to CNR data. Days like November 25th are of great help in helping women of all ages and backgrounds find the courage to turn to someone. Any woman who finds herself in a violent situation can call the anti-violence and stalking number 1522 to ask for help.