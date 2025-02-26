Oceania 2, Vaiana's new journey and Maui on Disney+: when it comes out

A new adventure. And after the cinema streaming arrives. Disney+ announces Oceania 2the film Walt Disney Animation Studios which passed the billion dollars at the world box office and which obtained the Certified-Fresth on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is everything you need to know.

Oceania 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvswbywcat4

Oceania 2, production and soundtrack

Oceania 2 He is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, with the music of the winners of the Grammy Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, of the candidate at the Grammy Opetaia Foa’i and the three times winner of the Grammy Mark Mancina.

Oceania 2, the advances on the plot

Oceania 2explains the synopsis, brings together Vaiana and Maui, after three years, for a new great journey together with a group of unlikely navigators. After receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors, Vaiana has to travel to the distant maritos of Oceania and in dangerous and forgotten waters for an adventure different from anything has ever done.

Oceania 2, when it comes out on Disney+

The film is released on Disney+ on March 12, 2025.

