Off Campus 2 will be there, but the protagonists could change

After a few days under the radar, Off Campus has also made its way to the top of the most viewed content on Prime Video in Italy. A success – widely predicted by us – which rewards a fresh and light production, but also intense and “hot” for its numerous sex scenes between the protagonists and secondary characters.

And so, when we get to the surprise (actually rather predictable) with which the eighth and final episode ends, we all asked ourselves the same question: will there be a second season of Off Campus? And what will he talk about? Here are the first official previews and the first hypotheses on Off Campus 2.

The spoiler-free review of Off Campus

Off Campus 2 will be there: confirmation from Prime Video

Let’s start with a certain fact: Off Campus 2 will happen. Prime Video announced this as early as February 2026, months before the release of the first season. Prime Video is investing heavily in the young adult genre, and certainly couldn’t miss the opportunity to continue this series based on the five (for now) novels written by Elle Kennedy in the Off Campus saga.

The cast of Off Campus 2

The cast of the series has also been confirmed, with the main performers returning in season 2. There will therefore be Ella Bright’s Hannah Wells (The Crown, Malory Towers), Belmont Cameli’s Garrett Graham (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Mika Abdalla’s Allie Hayes (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Antonio Cipriano’s John Logan (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks’ John Tucker (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), Josh Heuston’s Justin Kohl (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) and Stephen Kalyn’s Dean Di Laurentiis – practically the same name as the great producer Dino De Laurentiis (Gen V, Motorheads). And, quite possibly, Charlie Evans’ Hunter Davenport, too. Because… (spoilers for the finale of Off Campus season 1 follow)

Do the protagonists change in Off Campus 2? (SPOILERS)

The character of Hunter Davenport (who showed up with a fake ID bearing the name Carter St. James, taken from the musical series Glee, in the bar where Allie met him) could in fact have a crucial role in the second season, given that he slept with Allie while Dean was looking for her to declare his love for her, and is now about to join the Hawks hockey team at Briar University. And also because Hunter, as we discover in the last scene, already has a previous personal disagreement with Dean due to something he allegedly did to Summer Di Laurentiis, Dean’s sister.

Indeed, the sexual-love triangle Allie-Dean-Hunter could become the epicenter of the second season. As readers of Elle Kennedy’s novels about the kids at Briar University and its hockey team know (and as also happens in the books from which the “twin” series Heated Rivalry is based), in fact, in each book the protagonist couple changes. If in The Deal (adapted in the first season) the queen couple is that of Hannah and Garrett, things change in The Mistake, the second novel.

We won’t reveal who the protagonist couple of The Mistake are (but you can find a summary here), but it is reasonable to hypothesize that in the second season of the series, given the ending of the first, the spotlight will be on Allie and Dean.

When Off Campus 2 comes out

More clues will be available when the first official information on Off Campus 2 is released. At the moment only assumptions can be made about its release. And, considering that production on season 2 has already started, it is not excluded that the TV series created by Louisa Levy could return to Prime Video as early as 2027.