Olympo: the new Spanish teen drama of Netflix, the trailer and when it comes out

A new Spanish teen drama dedicated to the world of sport arrives on Netflix that tells the sacrifices, envy, satisfactions and renunciations of those who follow the profession of athlete. The story is that of the young athletes of the Spanish national team struggling with exhausting training sessions, intense races, victories and defeats coming to ask themselves continuously as far as they are willing to go to the exception.

Directed by Marçal Forés, Daniel Barone and Ana Vázquez and written by Jan Matheu and Laia Foguet, Olympo is ready to conquer all sports lovers, but above all all the fans of the Spanish teen drama. But let’s find out something more about this new Netflix series.

Olympo: the plot

Among the best athletes in the country who train at the Pirineos elite sports center there is Amaia, the captain of the synchronized swimming national team that claims only the best of herself and does not allow errors. But when her teammate and the best friend Núria passes her for the first time, Amaia realizes that the performance of some athletes are inexplicably improving. After years spent pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their life for sport, they are faced with a dilemma: where are they willing to arrive?

Olympo: the cast

In the cast of the series there are Clara Galle in the role of the protagonist Amaia Olaberria, Yanira Osaia who plays Zoe Moral, Agustin of the court such as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delavalle and María Romanillos as Núria Bórges.

Olympo: when it comes out on Netflix

Olympo comes out on Netflix on June 20, 2025.

Olympo: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrxpf2seyey