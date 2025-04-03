On board the Castorone: the ship settles among the largest in the world that sets the gas pipes on the seabed

We at Geopop, you know, like to show you the most unexpected things, those that you will say elsewhere. And today’s video is no exception: we take you to one exclusive visit On board the Castorone of Saipem, one Ship of the largest and advanced in the world. Do you think it hosts the steel rope awarded by the Guinness World Record to be the longer in the world.

But one thing at a time. What is a ship settles? His task is that of pipe for the gas transport in the seabed from all over the world, deep up to 3000 meters. If said so it looks like a kids game, enjoy the video, where the whole emerges complexity of the process.

In fact, on board the ship, they are first uploaded individual pipes about the length of about twelve meters. Always on board, they are assembled, going to create a only tube that as the ship advances, he is placed on the seabed to give life to Gasdotti of hundreds of kilometers.

One of the most fascinating places in the ship, which you will see in the video, is the so -called “Firing Line“, The assembly line where the tube is built and dropped.

Here are different assembly stations and of tube finishwhich must be covered with resins that make it suitable for being underwater. In all this, the tube must always be kept in tensionto prevent it from breaking up.

At the end of the “Firing Line”, the tube reaches a mechanical arm which immerses it in the water, thus completing the laying process.

In the video, we also bring you to the control room of the ship. Yes, because during all the tube laying operations, the ship must remain as stable as possible, and to do so a sophisticated system is used, called DPI (Dynamic Positioning System).

Finally, we also show you the longest steel rope in the worldwho got the Guinness World Record. And what is it for? In case of bad weatherthe ship cannot remain stable, therefore the pipe laying operations are interrupted. And here is the steel rope: this is hooked to the tube, which comes fall in the seabed, so as not to risk it breaks. When the climatic conditions allow to resume normal activities, the steel funes hooked to the tube is hoisted on board again.

All this huge technical effort It is necessary to allow us to have the gas in our homes but not only. In the future, these conduct can also be used for the transport of hydrogen.