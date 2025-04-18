On WhatsApp, new options are coming for the transcription of vocal messages for iOS

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce an interesting novelty for i iOS devices and users iPhone: one more flexible management of the transcriptions of voice messages. In this case whatsapp is testing new transcription options of the vowels in his Beta version for iOSthe one that brings the number of version 25.12.10.70which offer the possibility of deciding whether to activate the automatic transcription of all vocal notes, or whether to manually start the transcription “to need”. Clearly, there is also the possibility of completely deactivating the function. To find these news was Wabetainfoa portal specialized in identifying new WhatsApp functions released in the beta version of the app.

Recall that the transcriptions continue to work thanks to the integrated technology in iOS – then locally on the device – keeping the Privacy guaranteed from end-to-end encryption. Although the new section is visible today only to a part of the testers, it is very likely to be extended to a wider audience in the coming weeks, in view of the future official release in the stable version of WhatsApp.

The 3 new transcription options for WhatsApp vowels

The transcription of the voice messages – or the automatic conversion of audio in text – is a function already introduced by WhatsApp in a previous beta version (the 23.9.0.70) is available, also in Italian, in the stable version of WhatsApp for iPhone. With the Beta version 25.12.10.70 Useful options have been introduced for decide when to transcribe messages on WhatsApp.

To use the new options in question, just open theWhatsApp apps and follow the path Settings> Chat> Transcriptions of voice messages. Three options are available in the screen.

Automatically: It allows you to automatically transcribe all vocal notes.

It allows you to automatically transcribe all vocal notes. Manually: Allows you to start the transcription manually, case by case.

Allows you to start the transcription manually, case by case. Never: completely deactivate functionality.

As you will notice from the following screenshot, choosing the “manually” option, the specific button will appear in the bubble of the vocal message Transcribe To activate the transcription only when you really need it. This gives you more control and allows you to use the function only in the moments when it is really useful.

The new transcription options for WhatsApp vowels. Credit: Wabetainfo.



Availability of the new WhatsApp vocal transcription options

We close the article with an important clarification regarding devices compatible with the transcription of WhatsApp vowels. Transcriptions only work on the iPhones equipped with iOS 16 or subsequent versionssince they are based on vocal recognition models directly present in the Apple operating system. These models allow you to elaborate the audio locallythat is, without sending anything to external servers. This approach not only improves the speed and precision of the transcription but, much more importantly, guarantees the Maximum privacy: vocal messages are always encrypted with protection end-to-endand no data leaves your iPhone during transcription.

As for the supported languages, at the moment WhatsApp can transcribe messages in ItalianEnglish, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese and Arabic. With the introduction of iOS 17other languages ​​such as the Danish, the Finn, the Jewish, the Malaysian, the Norwegian, the Dutch, the Swedish and the Thai are added.

Although at the moment these advanced options are available in the beta version of WhatsApp even if, apparently, some users of the most recent stable version (downloaded from the App Store) could already find the new active section in the app of their “melafonino”. About Wabetainfo specified: