On Wikipedia the second most spoken language is Cebuano with 5.3 million voices, how is it possible?

Wikipedia It is one of the most famous and used online encyclopedias in the world … but what are the most used languages ​​inside? Unlike what we might think, following theEnglish which is the master, we find the Cebuano. If you have never heard of it, don’t worry, it is actually a language that is not very common and spoken mainly in some areas of the Philippines. But how did he become so popular on Wikipedia?

The first thing to know, as anticipated a little while ago, is that the Cebuano It is a language spoken by about 16 million people in the Philippines. Of course, it is an important number, but nothing to do with English (about 1.3 billion), German (about 200 million) or French (about 300 million). The popularity of this language on Wiki is therefore linked not so much to a factor of popularity, as to a Swedish physicist and linguist called Sverrker Johansson. He developed a bot called Lsjbot whose task is to automatically translate the English Wiki pages into Cebuano, so as to allow the Filipino wife to have access to many more pages of the encyclopedia.

Precisely for this reason, therefore, the Cebuano to date has so spoken on Wikipedia! At the same time, being articles translated automatically, they are considered shallowgiven that for the most part they are not the result of “human” editor’s work.

Before concluding, however, it is worth spending two words to see the rest of the ranking of Most spoken languages On Wikipedia. As clearly visible from the image below, after English and Cebuano we can find German, French And Swedish. THE’Italian, Instead, it is al 9th place.