One Hundred Years of Solitude, the release date of the series based on García Márquez’s book has been revealed

The serial adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez’s literary masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude is about to arrive on Netflix. First announced in 2019, this is one of the most ambitious serial productions ever made in Latin America starring some of Colombia’s most popular artists. Consisting of 16 episodes and directed by the couple Alex García López and Laura Mora, One Hundred Years of Solitude is shot entirely in Colombia and made with the support of Gabriel García Márquez’s family. And now Netflix has also revealed its release date. But let’s take it one step at a time.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: the plot

One Hundred Years of Solitude is the story of the Buendía family, tormented by madness, impossible love, war and the fear of a curse that condemns them to solitude for one hundred years in the imaginary city of Macondo.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: the trailer

One Hundred Years of Solitude: the cast

The cast of the series is made up of Marco González (La Hora Fria) as José Arcadio Buendía, Susana Morales (Pan’s Labyrinth) as Ursula Iguaran. In addition to them there is also Claudio Cataño (Moria, Virginia Casta) and Jerónimo Barón (Sound of Freedom – The song of freedom) who play Colonel Aureliano Buendía in the adult and child versions, Leonardo Soto, Ella Becerra (El Paseo de Teresa ), Carlos Suarez (Miguel Fernandes from Money Heist) and Santiago Vásquez (Terminal). The cast is completed by Moreno Borja (Carmen y Lola) who will play Melquiades.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: when it comes out on Netflix

One Hundred Years of Solitude arrives on Netflix on December 11, 2024.

